Scott Dixon wins pole for the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Dixon has won the pole for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The 2008 Indy 500 champion posted a four-lap average of 231.685 miles per hour in Sunday’s Fast Nine Shootout.

“Winning a pole at the Indianapolis 500 is one of the toughest things to do,” Dixon said. “From a team standpoint, just how much work and effort goes into building these cars specifically for that pole run, it’s a lot of money and a lot of effort that it takes.”

It’s the Chip Ganassi Racing driver’s fourth pole for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” His lone win came from pole position. He finished fourth (2015) and 32nd (2017) the two other times he started out in front.

“As we all know, it doesn’t really matter where you start, it’s where you finish, said Dixon. “That’s going to be the focus now. We’re starting in a great position.”

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta (231.655 MPH) and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay (231.511) round out the front row.

Indy’s own Ed Carpenter (231.504), 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan (231.032) and Alex Palou (230.616) make up row three.

2014 Indy 500 victor Ryan Hunter-Reay (230.499), three-time 500 winner Helio Castroneves (230.355) and Marcus Ericsson (230.318) will start on row 3.

Sunday afternoon’s drama began with Last Chance Qualifying, five cars vying for the last three spots on the starting grid.

Sage Karam went out first and posted a solid four-lap average of 229.156 MPH. He never was in any danger of being bumped.

2018 Indy 500 champ Will Power rolled off second. The Team Penske driver brushed the wall in turn two of his final lap but still finished with a speed of 228.876 MPH.

Simona de Silvestro from the female led team Paretta Autosport went third and ran 228.353 MPH to be the driver on the bubble.

RC Enerson and Charlie Kimball followed and didn’t have the speed to bump de Silvestro. They each tried a second time, but still weren’t fast enough.

Karam, Power and de Silvestro will start on the last row in next week’s race.