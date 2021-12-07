Schwieger, Tate carry Loyola Chicago past Roosevelt 88-49

CHICAGO (AP)Ryan Schwieger and Tate Hall combined to score 29 points to send Loyola Chicago to an 88-49 victory over Roosevelt on Tuesday night.

Schwieger came off the bench to score 15 points, while Hall had 14 points and five steals for the Ramblers (8-2), who won their fourth straight game. Jacob Hutson added 11 points, while Chris Knight scored 10.

Josh Redic had 11 points for the Lakers.

