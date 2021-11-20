Schwieger scores 22 to lift Loyola Chicago over UIC 80-63

CHICAGO (AP)Ryan Schwieger had 22 points as Loyola Chicago topped Illinois-Chicago 80-63 on Saturday.

Lucas Williamson had 16 points and six rebounds for Loyola Chicago (4-0). Braden Norris added 12 points. Tate Hall had eight rebounds.

Damaria Franklin had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Flames (2-2). Jalen Warren added 13 points.

