Seager homers in 12th, Dodgers top Padres 11-6 in 1st tussle

SAN DIEGO (AP)Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer on Tim Hill’s first pitch of the 12th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 11-6 Friday night in a tense, entertaining first matchup this season between NL West rivals who have visions of deep playoff runs.

It took 4 hours, 57 minutes to decide this one, which ended early Saturday morning. The benches emptied after Dodgers reliever Dennis Santana hit Jorge Mateo with a pitch to put runners on the corners with one out in the 10th. Trent Grisham walked to load the bases, but Santana struck out Fernando Tatis Jr. to escape.

The teams met for the first time since the Dodgers swept San Diego in their Division Series last year en route to winning the World Series. The Padres responded by beefing up their rotation, trading for Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove. Darvish and Snell are scheduled to pitch in the final two games of the three-game series.

Seager homered with Mookie Betts on second base after making the last out of the 11th. The Dodgers added three more runs in the inning, including a sacrifice fly by reliever David Price (1-0) that was caught by Musgrove, who took over in left field after the Padres ran out of relievers.

Left fielder Jurickson Profar moved to second base as infielder Jake Cronenworth came on to pitch. He got the final two outs, including striking out Betts to end the inning.

Hill (0-2) allowed five runs, three earned, in 1 1/3 innings.

After the Dodgers went ahead 6-5 in the ninth when Justin Turner singled in Betts, the Padres tied it with two outs in the bottom half when Eric Hosmer singled home Manny Machado.

NATIONALS 1, DIAMONDBACKS 0

Kyle Schwarber hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, giving Washington a win over Arizona after Max Scherzer passed Cy Young on baseball’s career strikeouts list.

The lefty-batting Schwarber connected on a 2-1 pitch from left-hander Alex Young (0-3), sending a drive to right that traveled an estimated 463 feet for his first homer for Washington.

Brad Hand (1-0) worked a scoreless ninth for the win. The Nationals allowed just three hits.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, struck out the side in the seventh while passing Cy Young to move into 22nd place on baseball’s strikeout list. He finished with 10 on the day, giving him 2,808 for his career.

RAYS 8, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK (AP) – Brandon Lowe hit a two-run double in the first inning off opener Nick Nelson (0-2), and AL champion Tampa Bay kept up its domination of New York, setting off frustrated fans who caused a brief interruption.

The young, athletic Rays spurted to an 8-0, seventh-inning lead and beat the Yankees for the 16th time in their last 21 meetings, including during last year’s Division Series. New York walked seven Rays, had just three hits, struck out 14 times and made three errors that led to three unearned runs.

The game was stopped for about 2 minutes, 15 seconds with Clint Frazier batting in the bottom of the eighth when about a half-dozen balls were thrown on the field from the pandemic-limited crowd of 10,202 on a cool, breezy night with a 45-degree temperature at game time.

Michael Wacha (1-1) lowered his ERA from 7.00 to 4.20, allowing one hit in six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.

ATHLETICS 3, TIGERS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Frankie Montas allowed two hits in six sharp innings and Oakland won its sixth straight game by beating Detroit.

After opening the season with six consecutive losses, the roller-coaster A’s (7-7) are back at .500 thanks to their follow-up winning streak.

Oakland joined the 1991 Mariners and 1915 White Sox as the only teams to have both a six-game winning streak and six-game losing streak in the first 14 games of a season, according to SportRadar.

Montas (2-1) walked one and struck out seven during an impressive 100-pitch outing.

Mitch Moreland and Sean Murphy had two-out RBI hits in the fourth against Jose Urena (0-3). Matt Chapman homered in the eighth, and Lou Trivino got his second save.

MARINERS 6, ASTROS 5

SEATTLE (AP) – Ty France hit a game-ending RBI single, lifting Seattle to its third straight win.

Mitch Haniger had three hits for the Mariners for the second time this week. France and Kyle Seager each drove in two runs.

The Mariners trailed 5-4 before Evan White connected for a solo drive in the eighth. J.P. Crawford and Haniger opened the ninth with walks against Ryne Stanek (0-1), and France’s drive against Ryan Pressly landed on the warning track in right-center and hopped over the wall.

Anthony Misiewicz (2-0) worked a scoreless inning for the win after returning from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day.

ANGELS 10, TWINS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Justin Upton hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, and Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs in the Angels’ victory.

Mike Trout delivered a go-ahead, two-run single as the Angels returned from a .500 road trip and opened a six-game homestand with a prolific offensive performance. Aaron Slegers (1-0) got the win.

Upton’s eighth career slam off Caleb Thielbar was part of a six-run, six-hit rally in the seventh.

Mitch Garver had a two-run double and Josh Donaldson added a go-ahead single in the sixth for the Twins, who opened a six-game California road swing with their sixth loss in seven games. Randy Dobnak (0-3) got the loss.

PHILLIES 8, CARDINALS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Zach Eflin pitched into the eighth inning and J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer, leading Philadelphia past St. Louis.

Eflin (1-0) allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none in seven-plus innings. The lanky right-hander retired 12 straight batters at one point and exited after surrendering a two-run homer to Justin Williams in the eighth.

Cardinals righty Carlos Martinez (0-3) gave up six runs and five hits in five innings.

The Phillies jumped ahead 6-0 in the second with their biggest inning of the season. Nine straight batters reached safely after Martinez got the first out.

BRAVES 5, CUBS 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Kyle Wright plunked four Chicago batters but still left with the lead after a last-minute call-up, and Will Smith stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning for Atlanta.

Wright was recalled from the club’s alternate site to replace Drew Smyly, who was scratched and placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation Friday morning. Wright hit four batters, including Javier Baez twice, but limited Chicago to two runs and three hits over 4 1/3 innings. He also doubled for his first career hit.

Four relievers, including winner Josh Tomlin (2-0), kept the Cubs scoreless until Smith entered for the ninth. Atlanta’s closer walked the bases loaded with two outs before striking out Joc Pederson to cap his third save in three tries.

Willson Contreras homered off Wright as the Cubs lost their second straight and fifth of six. The first four runs came off Chicago starter Zach Davies (1-2).

MARLINS 4, GIANTS 1

MIAMI (AP) – Starling Marte snapped an eighth-inning tie with a three-run homer and Miami defeated San Francisco.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. also homered for the Marlins. Marte’s shot to left-center field off reliever Wandy Peralta sent Miami to its fifth victory in six games.

Pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar began the decisive rally with a one-out walk against reliever Matt Wisler (0-2). Corey Dickerson’s single advanced pinch-runner Magneuris Sierra to second.

Anthony Bass (1-2) pitched a perfect eighth and Yimi Garcia closed with a scoreless ninth for his third save.

ORIOLES 5, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Rio Ruiz and D.J. Stewart homered, Jorge Lopez struck out eight in five innings and Baltimore topped Texas for its latest road win.

No. 9 hitter Freddy Galvis had two extra-base hits and scored twice for the Orioles, who improved to 5-2 on the road this season. They were 1-6 on their first homestand, and had to play two doubleheaders against Seattle in the previous three days after a couple of postponements.

A week after getting no-hit by San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove, the Rangers didn’t have a hit off Lopez (1-2) until David Dahl and Nick Solak started the fifth with back-to-back homers. Those were the only hits allowed by Lopez, who had given up 11 runs over 8 2/3 innings in his first two starts.

Cesar Valdez, the fourth Baltimore reliever, worked around two baserunners in the ninth for his third save in four chances.

Rangers right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (0-3) allowed five runs and seven hits over five innings.

REDS 10, INDIANS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) – Joey Votto hit a two-run homer to cap a seven-run third inning and Cincinnati cruised past Cleveland.

Jeff Hoffman (2-1) gave the Reds another solid start, surrendering just a run and seven hits through six innings and helping himself with a looping RBI single in the third. Nick Castellanos homered in the sixth inning for the Reds, who struck first in the weekend battle of Ohio.

Amed Rosario and Jordan Luplow homered for Cleveland, and Josh Naylor had three hits.

Indians starter Logan Allen (1-2) didn’t make it out of the third inning. He gave up five runs on three hits, but reliever Phil Maton surrendered the big hits to Suarez and Votto before getting out of the inning.

PIRATES 6, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) – JT Brubaker struck out eight in six impressive innings and Pittsburgh extended its recent surge by beating Milwaukee.

Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco homered for the Pirates, who have followed a six-game skid by winning five of seven. Adam Frazier added a two-run triple.

Brubaker (2-0) yielded one run and four hits, lowering his ERA to 1.76 in three starts this season. The right-hander didn’t walk anybody, though he did hit three batters.

Adrian Houser (1-2) allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings, ending Milwaukee’s franchise-record streak of eight straight games in which its starting pitchers worked at least five innings while allowing no more than one run. Brewers starters posted an 0.59 ERA during that stretch.

—

