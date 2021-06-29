Schwarber mashes 2 more, Nats inch closer to Mets in NL East

WASHINGTON (AP)Kyle Schwarber homered twice, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 15 home runs in a 17-day span, and the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 8-4 on Monday night.

Schwarber socked a 1-0 fastball from Jared Eickhoff an estimated 439 feet into the upper deck in right field in the first inning. It was his sixth leadoff homer this season, and Trea Turner followed with a 435-foot bomb to left to make it 2-0.

Schwarber took Eickhoff (0-1) deep again in the fifth inning, his 24th of the year.

The Nationals have won 12 of 15 to return to .500 and move within three games of the first-place Mets in the NL East.

Ryan Zimmerman had a pinch-hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning for the Nationals after New York had cut the lead to 5-4.

Paolo Espino (2-2) threw five scoreless innings in a spot start. Brad Hand got five outs for his 17th save.

DODGERS 3, GIANTS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Mookie Betts and Max Muncy hit back-to-back home runs to begin the first inning, leading Trevor Bauer and Los Angeles over San Francisco.

All of the runs at Dodger Stadium came on solo shots. Will Smith also went deep for Los Angeles, which has won four straight.

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Brandon Crawford homered for the Giants, who saw their NL West lead over Los Angeles decrease to 2 1/2 games. San Francisco outhit the Dodgers 11-5, but left 11 runners on base and was 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Bauer (8-5) allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings. He struck out eight and walked one. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his 19th save.

Anthony DeSclafani (8-3) yielded three runs on five hits with six strikeouts over five innings in his third start against Los Angeles this season.

ANGELS 5, YANKEES 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Shohei Ohtani pounded his hardest-hit home run of the season, Jose Suarez pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run relief after Dylan Bundy threw up on the mound because of heat exhaustion and Los Angeles beat New York.

Ohtani connected for a 117.2 mph drive to right off Michael King (0-4) in a two-run first that also included Jared Walsh’s RBI double. The home run was the major league-leading 26th for Ohtani, who is slated to pitch Wednesday night.

Suarez (3-1) entered in the second after Bundy allowed Gio Urshela’s tying home run and Miguel Andujar’s single. With sweat dripping off the bill of his cap, Bundy stepped back off the mound, bent over and vomited on the 90-degree night.

Raisel Iglesias struck out the side for his 14th save in 17 chances.

BREWERS 14, CUBS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Willy Adames and Keston Hiura each hit a three-run homer during a 10-run outburst in the eighth inning that lifted Milwaukee over Chicago.

The Brewers earned their sixth consecutive victory to extend their NL Central lead over the Cubs to four games.

Avisail Garcia homered and drove in three runs for the Brewers. Jace Peterson went 3 for 4 and scored three runs. Hiura had two hits and four RBIs.

Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom each hit a two-run homer for the Cubs.

Devin Williams (5-1) earned the victory. Ryan Tepera (0-2) took the loss.

REDS 12, PHILLIES 4

CINCINNATI (AP) – Nick Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs as Cincinnati beat Philadelphia.

Cincinnati trailed 4-2 before Castellanos connected for his sixth career grand slam, driving a 1-1 fastball from Neftali Feliz (0-1) deep to center for his 15th homer.

It was Feliz’s first big league appearance since 2017. He came on after Bailey Falter pitched four innings of one-run ball in relief of Spencer Howard.

Alec Bohm and Ronald Torreyes each drove in two runs for the Phillies.

Heath Hembree (2-3) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

INDIANS 13, TIGERS 5

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jose Ramirez homered and drove in five runs, Austin Hedges had a two-run shot and Cleveland blasted Detroit.

Ramirez connected for a three-run drive in the fourth inning off rookie Matt Manning (1-2) as the Indians opened a seven-game homestand with season highs in runs and hits (19).

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera connected for his 493rd homer, tying him with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list.

Indians rookie Eli Morgan (1-2) held the Tigers in check for five innings to get his first big league win.

RED SOX 6, ROYALS 5

BOSTON (AP) – Hunter Renfroe homered twice, the second a 434-foot solo shot over the Green Monster to break a sixth-inning tie, and Boston rallied for a four-run deficit to beat Kansas City.

Kike Hernandez led off the bottom of the first with a home run for the second straight game, Bobby Dalbec also homered and Renfroe had a two-run shot in the fourth as Boston came back after falling behind 5-1.

The score was 5-5 in the sixth when Renfroe’s second homer, off Josh Staumont (0-2), banged off a billboard above Lansdowne Street.

Hirokazu Sawamura (4-0) got four outs in relief of starter Garrett Richards. Matt Barnes came in for the ninth to earn his 17th save.

ROCKIES 2, PIRATES 0

DENVER (AP) – Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elias Diaz homered and Colorado beat Pittsburgh.

Yonathan Daza had an RBI triple and an over-the-shoulder catch of Erik Gonzalez’s deep flyball to the center field warning track.

The Pirates had six hits, all singles. Daniel Bard got the last three outs for his 11th save in 16 chances.

Freeland (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out seven in his seventh start of the season. Tyler Anderson (3-8) went five innings and allowed two runs on five hits.

CARDINALS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Paul DeJong homered to cap a six-run burst in the seventh inning and St. Louis beat Arizona.

St. Louis had lost six of seven before beating the team with baseball’s worst record.

Dylan Carlson hit a go-ahead single. Paul Goldschmidt added an RBI single, Yadier Molina hit a two-run double with two outs and DeJong followed with a two-run homer.

Giovanny Gallegos (5-1), the fifth of seven Cardinal pitchers, went one inning. Alex Young (2-6) took the loss.

Josh Rojas homered in the fifth for Arizona.

ORIOLES 9, ASTROS 7

HOUSTON (AP) – Austin Hays hit a tiebreaking two-run homer during Baltimore’s five-run ninth inning, helping the Orioles top .

Cedric Mullins opened the ninth with his third single for Baltimore. Hays then connected for his seventh homer against Brandon Bielak (2-3). Pedro Severino added a two-run double and scored on Ramon Urias’ two-out double.

Houston got three back in the bottom half, scoring on RBI singles for Myles Straw and Robel Garcia before Jose Altuve delivered a sacrifice fly. But Adam Plutko got Michael Brantley to fly out to left, earning his first save.

Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs for Baltimore. Paul Fry (2-2) surrendered three runs in 1 1/3 innings, but got the win.

—

