Scherzer passes checks, Nationals stare down Phillies 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night.

Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the rotation after missing a start due to a groin injury, striking out eight in five innings. Girardi apparently didn’t like what he saw.

In the fourth, Scherzer threw high and inside to Alec Bohm, sending him sprawling to the ground before striking him out. Prior to the next batter, Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer.

Scherzer already had been checked by second-base umpire Alfonso Marquez after the first and third inning. So, when he was approached for a third time, this time at Girardi’s request, Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the ground, unbuckled his belt and appeared ready to take his pants off.

Yan Gomes had a pair of RBI singles for the Nationals, who have won three straight and eight of nine. Scherzer allowed two hits and two runs, one of them unearned.

Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins hit home runs for Philadelphia, which has lost five of seven.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (5-4) lasted just three innings in his worst start of the season. The right-hander allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

RED SOX 9, RAYS 5, 11 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Wander Franco hit a three-run homer and doubled in his big league debut for Tampa Bay, which lost its seventh straight in falling to Boston.

The 20-year-old Franco, considered the best prospect in the minor leagues, connected in the fifth off Eduardo Rodriguez. He doubled in the seventh and finished 2 for 4 with a walk.

Darwinzon Hernandez (2-2) earned the win. Pete Fairbanks (1-3) took the loss.

Hunter Renfroe homered for the AL East-leading Red Sox.

ROYALS 6, YANKEES 5

NEW YORK (AP) – Gerrit Cole’s strikeouts and spin rate dropped as he pitched for the first time since MLB’S crackdown on sticky substances, and Ryan O’Hearn and Kansas City rallied for four runs in the eighth inning.

Cole allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings, showing his usual velocity but without his explosive strikeout pitches.

Luke Voit homered and tripled in his return from the injured list and DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run homer for the Yankees.

Kansas City erased an eighth-inning deficit by taking a 6-3 lead against Jonathan Loaisga (7-3) as O’Hearn, Jarrod Dyson, Hunter Dozier and Michael A. Taylor drove in runs.

Jake Brentz (2-0) won despite allowing New York to take a 3-2 lead on his seventh-inning wild pitch.

BRAVES 3, METS 0

NEW YORK (AP) – Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and Atlanta recorded its second straight shutout against New York.

Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer in the third for the Braves, who have won two of three in the four-game series.

The Mets managed only two hits – an infield single by pinch-hitting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff in the fifth and a two-out double by James McCann in the ninth.

Morton (7-3) became the 19th active pitcher to reach 100 wins and the 630th to do so in big league history.

A.J. Minter tossed a perfect eighth and Will Smith worked the ninth for his 15th save.

CUBS 7, INDIANS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Kyle Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and Chicago avoided a two-game sweep by beating Cleveland.

Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom also went deep, and the Cubs won for only the third time in nine games.

Hendricks (10-4) scattered four hits and struck out five without a walk. He also tied Cleveland’s Aaron Civale for the major league lead in wins.

Cleveland, which had won six of eight, got its run in the top half on a forceout by Amed Rosario after loading the bases with none out.

BLUE JAYS 2, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) – Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches to break a ninth-inning tie, and Toronto beat Miami.

The hits came with one out against Yimi Garcia (3-6), who entered the game after Sandy Alcantara stymied the Blue Jays while throwing only 86 pitches in eight innings.

MLB RBIs leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled home the Blue Jays’ first run in the sixth.

Tim Mayza (2-1) pitched a perfect eighth, and Jordan Romano faced only three batters in the ninth for his fourth save to complete a three-hitter.

REDS 10, TWINS 7

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie after the Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead, and the Reds stopped a five-game losing streak.

Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six attempts with a scoreless ninth.

Max Kepler hit a two-run homer, Trevor Larnach added a solo shot and Alex Kirilloff had the tying two-run double off Tejay Antone (2-0), but the right-hander in his first game back from the injured list recovered to record the last two outs of the inning.

Tucker Barnhart homered and had three RBIs and Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the Reds.

Hansel Robles (3-4) took the loss.

PADRES 3, DODGERS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Jake Cronenworth and rookie Kim Ha-seong homered off Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell pitched five scoreless innings and San Diego won its third straight over Los Angeles.

Snell (3-3) got his first victory in four career starts against the Dodgers, including three this year. He held the Dodgers to four hits while striking out five and walking three.

Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

Kershaw (8-7) allowed three runs and four hits, struck out seven and walked two in six innings.

ASTROS 3, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) – Zack Greinke took a four-hitter into the eighth inning, Myles Straw homered and drove in two runs, and Houston defeated Baltimore for its ninth straight win.

Greinke (8-2) allowed one run and five hits with four strikeouts and a walk over 7 1/3 innings. Brooks Raley got two strikeouts in the eighth and Ryan Pressly finished for his 11th save in 12 tries.

Right-hander Jorge Lopez (2-9) gave up two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings but was outdone by Greinke.

PIRATES 6, WHITE SOX 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as Pittsburgh beat skidding Chicago.

A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after they were held scoreless on two hits through six innings.

But the Pirates answered in the bottom half against rookie reliever Garrett Crochet (2-4), who was charged with four runs without getting an out.

Adam Frazier homered for the Pirates, and Bryan Reynolds had two hits and two RBIs.

David Bednar (1-1) got the last out of the seventh for his first major league win. Richard Rodriguez earned his ninth save in 11 tries.

TIGERS 8, CARDINALS 2

DETROIT (AP) – Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs, leading Detroit over St. Louis.

Schoop homered and Rogers hit a two-run double in Detroit’s six-run fourth inning.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) was credited with the win after 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

ATHLETICS 13, RANGERS 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Matt Chapman and Ramon Laureano hit two-run home runs in the first two innings and Cole Irvin earned his second straight win as Oakland raced to an early nine-run lead in a win over Texas.

Laureano, Mark Canha and former Rangers All-Star Elvis Andrus had three hits apiece.

Irvin (5-7) cruised through four scoreless innings on 40 pitches before allowing four runs on four hits and a hit batter in the fifth.

Taylor Hearn (2-2), making his second start in 38 major league appearances, was chased early. He was charged with four runs in the first inning on two hits and three walks, throwing 34 pitches and recording two outs.

Eli White and Joey Gallo homered in the seventh and eighth innings to account for Texas’ other runs.

GIANTS 5, ANGELS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Anthony DeSclafani allowed three hits in seven sharp innings, Wilmer Flores homered during a four-run first and San Francisco defeated Los Angeles.

DeSclafani (8-2) struck out nine in winning his fourth straight start. The right-hander did not permit a hit after the second inning and retired 18 of the last 19 batters he faced.

Mauricio Dubon also went deep and Brandon Crawford had three hits for the NL West leaders, who have won seven of eight.

Andrew Heaney (4-5) took the loss.

MARINERS 2, ROCKIES 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Shed Long Jr. hit a solo homer with one out in the eighth inning that lifted Seattle past Colorado, the Mariners’ fifth straight victory.

Long drove a 1-1 pitch from Colorado’s Tyler Kinley (1-2) to straightaway center field.

Paul Sewald (4-2) worked the eighth inning for Seattle to get the win, and Kendall Graveman pitched the ninth for his sixth save and first since May 16.

The Mariners have won eight of nine.

BREWERS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 0

PHOENIX (AP) – Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach hobbled home on one leg when Arizona’s defense fell asleep, and the Diamondbacks dropped back into a rut with a loss to Milwaukee.

A day after ending a 17-game losing streak, the Diamondbacks were behind from the start. Kolten Wong led off with a home run and that was plenty for Freddy Peralta and the Brewers bullpen in a combined two-hitter.

Freddy Peralta (7-2) gave up just one hit and struck out 10 in six innings.

Christian Yelich also homered for Milwaukee.

Zac Gallen (1-3) gave up three runs in five innings.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports