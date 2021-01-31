Sasser leads No. 6 Houston past SMU for 8th straight win

HOUSTON (AP)Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and No. 6 Houston beat SMU 70-48 on Sunday for its eighth straight win.

Justin Gorham had nine points and 17 rebounds for Houston (15-1, 10-1 American Athletic Conference), which won its 20th consecutive home game. Reggie Chaney added 10 points.

The Cougars won despite shooting only 34%.

Kendric Davis led SMU (9-4, 5-4) with 11 points. Feron Hunt and Yor Anei each scored 10 points for the Mustangs, who made 32% percent of their shots.

NO. 13 OHIO STATE 79, MICHIGAN STATE 62

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Ohio State past skidding Michigan State.

Justin Ahrens added 17 for the workmanlike Buckeyes (14-4, 8-4 Big Ten), who have won three in a row and six of seven.

Joshua Langford led the Spartans (8-6, 6-2) with 14 points. Michigan State was coming off an embarrassing 30-point loss to Rutgers on Thursday that followed a long COVID-19 layoff.

