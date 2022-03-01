Sandin, Maple Leafs hand Capitals 6th straight loss at home

WASHINGTON (AP)Rasmus Sandin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:23 left and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Washington 5-3 on Monday night, handing the Capitals their sixth consecutive loss at home.

The Capitals bounced back after falling behind less than three minutes in, and dug out of a 3-1 hole to tie it in the third period on Tom Wilson’s second goal of the game. Vitek Vanecek stopped the first 16 shots he faced in relief of Ilya Samsonov, but couldn’t make a save on Sandin’s shot after young defenseman Martin Fehervary was stripped of the puck in the corner.

Pierre Engvall added an empty-netter with 1:01 left to seal Washington’s 10th loss in its last 13 home games and third in a row overall.

Goaltending and defensive miscues were to blame for the latest defeat. Fehervary wiped out in the corner on Michael Bunting’s goal 2:35 in, William Nylander beat Samsonov five-hole and Justin Holl scored on a net-front scramble with 1.6 seconds left in the first period.

Toronto has won three straight.

Conor Sheary also scored for the Capitals.

BRUINS 7, KINGS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jake DeBrusk got his first career hat trick early in his first four-point game, and Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists as Boston routed Los Angeles.

Erik Haula scored two goals and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves in his fifth career shutout for the Bruins, whose fifth straight victory matched their longest winning streak of the season. Boston has earned a point in seven of its last eight games.

DeBrusk scored his three goals in the first 21 minutes, and Bruins fans littered the LA ice with hats after his tip-in was upheld by video review.

Taylor Hall also scored as Boston snapped a five-game winning streak by the previously streaking Kings, who lost in regulation for only the second time in 13 games since Jan. 20. That was also the most recent time Jonathan Quick lost in regulation for the Kings before Boston blasted him for five goals on 19 shots.

Cal Petersen replaced Quick in the second period and allowed both of Haula’s goals in the third. The Kings were shut out for the first time in 30 games since Dec. 6, while Swayman got his second shutout of February.

DEVILS 7, CANUCKS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist to win a showdown with his older brother as New Jersey routed Vancouver.

Nico Daws made 36 saves and the Devils scored three times in each of the first two periods, chasing goaltender Jaroslav Halak with six goals on 14 shots.

Yegor Sharangovich, Dawson Mercer, Jesper Boqvist, Ryan Graves, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who put up seven goals for the third time in seven games. Nico Hischier had two assists.

Quinn Hughes, a defenseman for the Canucks, was held off the scoresheet. Vasily Podkolzin and Tanner Pearson scored for Vancouver.

The Devils have a 12-game winning streak against Vancouver. The last time they lost to the Canucks was November 2014.

