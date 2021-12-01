Sandage scores 33 to carry W. Illinois past Ball St. 93-80

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Colton Sandage had a career-high 33 points as Western Illinois beat Ball State 93-80 on Wednesday night.

Sandage hit 7 of 9 3-pointers.

Trenton Massner had 18 points and eight rebounds for Western Illinois (6-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Luka Barisic added 14 points. Tamell Pearson had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Luke Bumbalough had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (3-4). Miryne Thomas added 14 points. Jaylin Sellers had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick