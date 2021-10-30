San Diego yields just 57 yards in comeback win over Valpo

SAN DIEGO (AP)Mason Randall threw for one touchdown and ran for the decisive score, the San Diego defense allowed just 57 total yards and the Toreros rallied to defeat Valparaiso 21-14 on Saturday.

Randall’s 15-yard run and subsequent two-point conversion pass with 1:15 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Toreros (5-4, 5-1 Pioneer Football League) their first lead of the game. Back in the first quarter, it was Randall’s pass that was intercepted by Jamauri Jackson and returned 83 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead for Valparaiso (2-6, 2-3).

San Diego’s defense made the comeback possible, holding the Beacons to 14 yards over the final three quarters.

The Beacons’ Ben Nimz completed 2 of 16 passes for 2 yards and was sacked four times. Ben Washington carried 15 times for 64 yards, 28 coming on a touchdown run that gave Valpo a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

After Jackson’s pick-6, Randall hit Emilio Martinez for a 45-yard touchdown pass and Brandon Eickert kicked two field goals to draw the Toreros within 14-13 at halftime, a score that stood until deep into the fourth quarter.

