Saints WR Michael Thomas out for the season

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints will have to finish the remainder of the season without one of their best players.
Wednesday morning, Michael Thomas said recovery from the ankle injury that has kept him off the field this season, will now keep him out for the rest of the season.
Earlier this week Saints Coach Sean Payton said quarterback Jameis Winston will be out for the remainder of the season after he was injured in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Saints are 5-2 this season and face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in the Superdome.