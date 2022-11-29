OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Morgan Safford had 26 points in Miami of Ohio’s 95-78 victory over Jackson State on Tuesday night.

Safford was 9-of-14 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the RedHawks (3-4). Ryan Mabrey scored 15 points, going 5 of 10 (4 for 8 from distance). Billy Smith shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Coltie Young finished with 20 points for the Tigers (0-6). Jackson State also got 18 points, eight rebounds and nine assists from Ken Evans. Jamarcus Jones also had 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.