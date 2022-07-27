GENEVA (AP)Safe-standing areas will be allowed on a trial basis at European club games involving teams from England, Germany and France this season, UEFA said Wednesday.

European soccer’s governing body said it will assess the findings of what it calls an ”observer program” at the end of the season and decide whether to continue or expand it.

The three countries in question are already authorized to have safe standing at the domestic level. In England, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham all have safe-standing licenses.

UEFA is limiting the trial to the top-five associations in its rankings. Spain and Italy do not currently have safe-standing areas.

The final of each of the three UEFA competitions will be excluded from the trial.

”The objective,” UEFA said, ”is to assess if and under what conditions standing may be reintroduced in UEFA competitions in a safe manner.”

