Ryder Cup at a glance

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP)A look at Sunday’s matches from the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits:

SCORE: United States 19, Europe 9.

SINGLES: United States 8, Europe 4.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Bryson DeChambeau opened his singles match by flexing his muscles for the crowd then unleashing a drive that flew onto the green of the 373-yard first hole. He made the eagle putt for an early lead over Sergio Garcia.

RECORD WIN: The 10-point margin was the largest since 1975 and America’s 19 points were the most for any team since the current format of 28 matches was adopted in 1979.

PERFECT WEEK: Dustin Johnson defeated Paul Casey 1 up to wrap up a 5-0 week. Only four other players have done that: Arnold Palmer, Larry Nelson, Francesco Molinari and Gardner Dickinson.

LATE BREAKTHROUGH: Rory McIlroy earned his first and only point of the week, topping Xander Schauffele 3 and 2 in the day’s opening match.

WINNING SHOT: Collin Morikawa’s 3-foot birdie on the 17th hole put him 1 up and secured at least a tie against Viktor Hovland, which ensured America of 14 1/2 points and the victory.

KEY STATISTIC: Europe’s four 40-and-over players went 5-9 over the matches; the U.S. didn’t have a single player over 40.

NOTEWORTHY: The six U.S. rookies combined to go 14-4-3. Europe’s three rookies went 1-8-2.

QUOTEWORTHY: ”I was involved in the last two that were records, but on the right side of it.” -European captain Padraig Harrington, who was on European teams that won 18 1/2-9 1/2.

NEXT TIME: Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

