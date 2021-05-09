Russell Westbrook ties Robertson’s triple-double record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for triple-doubles with 181, finishing with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, and made two free throws with a second left to give Washington a 133-132 overtime victory over Indiana on Saturday night.

Westbrook also blocked the Pacers’ final shot. He has 35 triple-doubles this season and is averaging a triple-double for the fourth time.

Bradley Beal scored 50 points to help the Wizards move into the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Indiana.

Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and Caris LeVert had 35 points and 14 rebounds.

WARRIORS 136, THUNDER 97

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Stephen Curry scored 49 points in 29 minutes and matched his season best with 11 3-pointers and Golden State beat Oklahoma City.

Curry shot 14 of 26 overall and 11 of 21 beyond the arc while fans serenaded him with chants of ”MVP! MVP!” as they have ever since being allowed back in Chase Center. He made five 3s in the first quarter, one in the second and five more in the third before sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

Golden State remained a half-game ahead of Memphis for eighth place in the West.

Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points and Luguentz Dort added 16 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost six straight and 20 of 21.

JAZZ 124. ROCKETS 116

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Georges Niang tied a career high with 24 points and NBA-leading Utah beat short-handed Houston to reach 50 victories.

Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 – his seventh straight 20-point performance – for the Jazz.

The Jazz finished 5-0 on their homestand despite missing All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley again.

The Rockets have lost five straight and 20 of their past 23 games. Khyri Thomas and KJ Martin each had career highs of 27 for Houston.

76ERS 118, PISTONS 104

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Joel Embiid scored 29 points, Tyrese Maxey added 22 and Philadelphia beat Detroit for its eighth straight victory.

The 76ers moved closer to clinching the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Tobias Harris added 18 points for Philadelphia, which played without All-Star Ben Simmons (back) and starting guard Seth Curry (hip).

Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant each scored 14 points for Detroit.

NETS 125, NUGGETS 119

DENVER (AP) – Kevin Durant scored 33 points, including five free throws over the last 21 seconds, and Kyrie Irving added 31 as Brooklyn Nets snapped a four-game skid by storming back to beat short-handed Denver.

The Nets moved a half-game in front of Milwaukee for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn remained three games behind East-leading Philadelphia.

After trailing by as many as 21 points in the first half, the Nets took the lead for good at 111-110 on a 3-pointer by Joe Harris with 6:12 remaining. It was their first lead since 35 seconds into the game.

Nikola Jokic had 29 points for Denver, and Michael Porter Jr. added 28.

TRAIL BLAZERS 124, SPURS 102

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard scored 30 points and Portland beat San Antonio to move closer to an outright playoff spot.

The Trail Blazers have won seven of eight to move within a half-game of fifth-place Dallas in the West. The top six teams avoid the NBA’s new play-in tournament. San Antonio has lost six of seven but is 10th in the West, two games ahead of New Orleans for the final play-in spot.

DeMar DeRozan had 20 points for the Spurs.

GRIZZLIES 109, RAPTORS 99

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 21 rebounds, De’Anthony Melton hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Memphis beat Toronto to move closer to a play-in spot.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points for the Grizzlies, and Ja Morant added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. had 18 points each for the Raptors. They have lost seven of eight.