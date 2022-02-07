Russell leads SE Missouri past SIU-Edwardsville 76-47

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)Phillip Russell had a career-high 35 points plus 10 rebounds as Southeast Missouri rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 76-47 on Monday night.

Russell made 14 of 15 from the free throw line. He added five steals.

Nygal Russell had 12 points and nine rebounds for Southeast Missouri (11-13, 6-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Chase Thompson added 10 points. Manny Patterson had seven rebounds.

The Cougars’ 26.9 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Southeast Missouri opponent this season.

DeeJuan Pruitt had 13 points for the Cougars (7-17, 1-10), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Shaun Doss Jr. added 8 points and 10 rebounds. Courtney Carter had seven rebounds.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Southeast Missouri defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 85-77 on Jan. 29.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick