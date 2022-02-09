Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Wednesday, Feb. 9

BEIJING (AP)A roundup of gold medals from Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Beijing Games:

ALPINE SKIING

WOMEN’S SLALOM

Petra Vlhova added an Olympic gold medal to her growing list of achievements, winning the women’s slalom at the Beijing Games.

It was Slovakia’s first Olympic medal in Alpine skiing. Mikaela Shiffrin again failed to finish the race.

Katharina Liensberger of Austria was 0.08 seconds slower than Vlhova over the two legs for second. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was third, 0.12 behind Vlhova.

FREESTYLE SKIING

MEN’S BIG AIR

Norway’s Birk Ruud won goldin the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing his father to cancer and injuring his knee.

Ruud has two Winter X Games big air gold medals and four world cup wins, but only one since 2019.

Ruud’s final score of 187.75 was well clear of American silver medalist Colby Stevenson’s 183. Swedish veteran Henrik Harlaut took bronze at 181.

LUGE

MEN’S DOUBLES

Germany’s Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won the doubles title at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday night, their third consecutive gold medal in the event.

They finished two runs in 1 minute, 56.653 seconds, holding off fellow Germans Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken by 0.099 seconds.

Austria’s Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller survived a wobble just before the finish line to get the bronze.

NORDIC COMBINED

INDIVIDUAL NORMAL HILL/10KM CROSS-COUNTRY

Germany’s Vinzenz Geiger won a men’s Nordic combined gold, rallying from a 1-minute, 26-second deficit to cross the finish line first in a 10K cross-country race after ranking 11th in ski jumping earlier in the day.

Joergen Graabak of Norway earned silver Wednesday night and Lukas Greiderer of Austria took bronze.

Japan’s Ryota Yamamoto jumped 108 meters (354 feet) and had 133 points in the first part of event, giving him a 38-second lead over the pack, but he faded from contention halfway through the cross-country race.

SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING

MEN’S 1,500 METERS

South Korea’s Hwang Daeheon won the 1,500 meters in Olympic short track speedskating. Hwang stuck his skate in front at the tight finish of the 10-man final Wednesday night at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Steven Dubois of Canada took silver. Semen Elistratov of the Russian Olympic Committee earned bronze.

There were so many skaters in the final that six lined up on the start and the other four were in back. The pack circling the rink looked more like a relay than an individual final.

SNOWBOARD

WOMEN’S SNOWBOARDCROSS

Lindsey Jacobellis captured America’s first gold medalof the Olympics, riding hard to the line in her snowboardcross final a full 16 years after a mistake cost her the title.

The 36-year-old racer was in her fifth Olympics and captured the first U.S. win of what has been an otherwise dismal Games for the U.S.

France’s Chloe Trespeuch won silver and Canada’s Meryeta Odine won bronze.

