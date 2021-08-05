Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Thursday, August 5

TOKYO (AP)A roundup of gold medals from Thursday, August 5, at the Tokyo Games:

BOXING

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT

Albert Batyrgaziev of the Russian team won the gold medal in men’s featherweight boxing, beating American Duke Ragan in a meeting of two professional fighters chasing Olympic glory.

Batyrgaziev won the bout 3:2, cruising to victory after winning the first two rounds on three of the five judges’ cards.

Lazaro Alvarez of Cuba and Samuel Takyi of Ghana won bronze medals. Takyi’s medal is the fifth won by Ghana in all sports in its Olympic history, and its first since 1992.

CANOE SPRINT

MEN’S KAYAK SINGLE 200

Hungary’s Sandor Totka won the gold medal in the men’s kayak 200-meter, becoming the first non-British paddler to win the event since it started in 2012.

Rizza Manfredi of Italy took silver and defending Olympic champion Liam Heath of Britain won bronze.

Totka beat Heath for the European championship earlier this year and bolted off the start line before claiming victory in a photo finish that saw 0.045 seconds separate gold from silver.

WOMEN’S CANOE SINGLE 200

The United State’s Nevin Harrison won the women’s canoe sprint 200 in the event’s Olympic debut, overtaking Canada’s Laurence Vincent Lapointe at the halfway mark and powering across the finish line.

The Olympics were the first time Harrison and Vincent Lapointe faced each other on the water. Harrison won the world championship in 2019 when she was just 17 and Vincent Lapointe was serving a provisional drug suspension that was later overturned on appeal. The Canadian had won the previous six world titles.

Harrison is the first American woman to win gold in a canoe sprint race, and the first to medal since 1964.

Liudmyla Luzan of Ukraine won bronze.

WOMEN’S KAYAK SINGLE 500

New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington won the women’s kayak single 500 to add to her gold medal haul at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Carrington won her third gold medal in three days, to go with her victories in the kayak single 200 and double 500. She is still scheduled to race the 500 fours.

Like her earlier races, Carrington was dominant from start to finish. Tamara Csipes of Hungary won silver. Denmark’s Emma Aastrand Jorgensen won bronze.

MEN’S KAYAK DOUBLE 1000

Australia’s Thomas Green and Jean van der Westhuyzen won the men’s kayak double 1,000 at the Sea Forest Waterway with a finishing kick over the final 200.

Germany’s Mox Hoff and Jacob Schopf were 0.304 seconds behind to to take silver. Rodek Slouf and Josef Dostal of the Czech Republic won bronze.

DIVING

Chinese teenagers Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi swept the top two spots in women’s 10-meter platform diving.

The 14-year-old Quan took gold with 466.20 points and the 15-year-old Chen grabbed silver with 425.40 as China completed a golden sweep of the women’s diving events.

Melissa Wu of Australia claimed the bronze medal with 371.40 points.

— KARATE

WOMEN’S KATA

Sandra Sanchez of Spain has won the first Olympic gold medal in karate, beating Japan’s Kiyou Shimizu in the final matchup in women’s kata.

The 39-year-old Sanchez scored a 28.06 in the final bout, her screams echoing off the walls at the Budokan as she put in a spirited demonstration of karate form. Shimizu’s score was 27.88.

Grace Lau of Hong Kong, China, and Viviana Bottaro of Italy won bronze.

MEN’S 67G KUMITE

Steven Da Costa of France won the first gold medal in Olympic men’s karate competition, beating Turkey’s Eray Samdan 5-0 in the final of the 67-kilogram kumite division.

The 24-year-old Da Costa is the 2018 world champion and a two-time European champion in his weight class, but he won a disappointing bronze at the European competition last May.

He overcame an early loss Thursday in Tokyo to Jordan’s Abdl Rahman Almasatfa and got a boost from the injury retirement of Italy’s Angelo Crescenzo, the 2018 world champion at 60 kilograms. Da Costa beat Kazakhstan’s Darkhan Assadilov to reach the final.

WOMEN’S 55KG KUMITE

Ivet Goranova has won Bulgaria’s first gold medal at the Tokyo Games and the first Olympic karate gold medal in kumite competition, beating Ukraine’s Anzhelika Terliuga in the final of the women’s 55-kilogram division.

The 21-year-old Goranova won the final bout 5-1, scoring two yukos in the opening minute and adding a waza-ari with 1:16 left. The 2019 European champion qualified in June for the inaugural Olympic competition in karate at the Budokan.

Chinese Taipei’s Wen Tzuyun and Austria’s Bettina Plank took bronze.

MARATHON SWIMMING

MEN’S 10-KILOMETER

Germany’s Florian Wellbrock added a gold medal in marathon swimming to his bronze medal at the pool, winning the men’s 10-kilometer race at Tokyo Bay.

Wellbrock pulled away on the final lap to win by a dominating 25.3 seconds, finishing in 1 hour, 48 minutes, 33.7 seconds. He also won a bronze in the 1,500-meter freestyle on the last day of swimming at the pool.

The silver went to Hungary’s Kristof Rasovsky in 1:48.59.0, while Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri picked up the bronze in 1:49.01.1. The Italian was silver medalist in the 800 freestyle at the pool.

SKATEBOARDING

MEN’S PARK

Australia’s Keegan Palmer won the last skateboarding gold of the Tokyo Games.

He won in men’s park, breaking what had been Japanese domination in all three previous events.

The silver went to Pedro Barros of Brazil. Cory Juneau took bronze, the second skateboarding medal for the United States.

Palmer’s gold was the first medal in skateboarding for Australia. All the golds in the other three events went to Japanese skaters.

SOCCER

WOMEN’S

Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored a pair of goals and the United States won the bronze medal in women’s soccer with a 4-3 victory over Australia.

It was arguably the best the Americans had looked during the course of a rocky tournament that opened with an uncharacteristic 3-0 loss to Sweden. Rapinoe set the tone early with a goal scored directly from a corner kick.

The loss spoiled the Australians’ first-ever trip to the medal round at the Olympics. No Australian soccer team, men or women, has ever won a medal.

TRACK AND FIELD

MEN’S 400M

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won the men’s Olympic 400-meters gold medal, pulling away from the field at the halfway point and finishing in 43.85 seconds.

Gardiner adds the Olympic gold to the world title he won in Qatar two years ago.

Jose Anthony Zambrano of Colombia took silver, also the same as he did at worlds. The bronze medal went to Grenada’s Kirani James, who now has gold, silver and bronze from the last three Olympics.

MEN’S 110-METER HURDLES

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica won gold in the 110-meter hurdles.

American Grant Holloway, the world champion, was in front through nine out of the 10 hurdles, but suddenly faded on the last. Parchment flew past him to add an Olympic gold to the bronze medal he won at the 2012 London Games.

Parchment won in his season’s best time of 13.04 seconds.

Holloway took silver in 13.09 and another Jamaican, Ronald Levy, had the bronze in 13.10 seconds.

WOMEN’S POLE VAULT

Katie Nageotte won an unexpected gold for the United States in the pole vault ahead of world champion Anzhelika Sidorova of Russia.

Nageotte failed on her first two attempts of the competition at 4.50 meters but improved from there to clinch her first major medal.

Sidorova took the silver at 4.85. Britain’s Holly Bradshaw won the bronze medal.

Nageotte cleared 4.90 at her third attempt in the medal-clinching round. Sidorova passed on her last chance at 4.90 and moved the bar to 4.95 but didn’t come close to clearing that.

MENS’ 20K RACE WALK

Italy’s Massimo Stano won the men’s 20-kilometer race walk at the Olympics, and Japan secured the silver and bronze.

It was the first time since the 2008 Beijing Games that China wasn’t on the podium.

Stano took the gold medal in 1 hour, 21 minutes and 5 seconds in Sapporo on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

Koki Ikeda took silver for the home country in 1:21:14 and Toshikazu Yamanishi the bronze in 1:21:28.

MEN’S SHOT PUT

Ryan Crouser broke his own Olympic record on his way to shot put gold.

On his last attempt, Crouser went 23.30 meters to earn the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games. U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third.

Crouser was already the world-record holder after breaking a 31-year-old mark on June 18 at the U.S. Olympic trials. His throw that evening went 23.37 meters.

In the heat at Olympic Stadium, Crouser took the lead on his first attempt and saved his best for his final one.

MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP

Pedro Pichardo of Portugal won the men’s triple jump gold medal.

The Cuban-born Pichardo recorded 17.98 meters on his third attempt to clinch his first Olympic title. He previously won silver medals at the 2013 and 2015 world championships while representing Cuba.

China’s Zhu Yaming took silver at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium with 17.57.

Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango claimed the bronze with 17.47, the first Olympic medal ever for his West African country.

TRACK CYCLING

WOMEN’S KEIRIN

Shanne Braspennincx of the the Netherlands has won gold in the women’s keirin, hours after teammate Laurine van Riessen was taken out of the Izu Velodrome on a stretcher following a crash.

Braspennincx went to the front on the final lap of the six-lap race, where the first three are paced by a motorized bike and the last three are a free-for-all sprint to the finish.

She was followed across the line by New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews with the silver medal and Lauriane Genest of Canada taking bronze.

Braspennincx’s victory keeps the gold medal in Dutch hands. Elis Ligtlee won it at the Rio Games before retiring.

MEN’S OMNIUM

Britain’s Matthew Walls won the opening scratch race of the four-event omnium and was never really challenged over the remainder of the races in winning the gold medal.

Walls finished third in the tempo race and second in the elimination race before taking a lap on the field early in the concluding points race to effectively put the gold medal out of reach.

Campbell Stewart of New Zealand gained his second lap on the field just before the race concluded, sending him soaring from out of the medals to silver. Defending champion Elia Viviani of Italy fell to bronze.

WRESTLING

MEN’S 86KG FREESTYLE

American David Taylor scored a double-leg takedown with 17 seconds remaining to beat Iran’s Hassan Yazdani 4-3 and claim wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle 86-kilogram class.

Yazdani, the No. 1 seed, won the 74kg class at the 2016 Olympics.

San Marino’s Myles Amine defeated India’s Deepak Punia 4-2 for bronze. It was the first-ever Olympic wrestling medal for the country with about 34,000 people.

In the other bronze medal match, the Russian Olympic Committee’s Artur Naifonov defeated Uzbekistan’s Javrail Shapiev 2-0.

