Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Monday, Feb. 7

BEIJING (AP)A roundup of gold medals from Monday, Feb. 7, at the Beijing Games:

—

ALPINE SKIING

MEN’S DOWNHILL

Beat Feuz of Switzerland captured gold in the Olympic men’s downhill.

Johan Clarey of France, who is 41, was 0.10 seconds behind to win silver and two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer of Austria was 0.16 behind for bronze.

The victory gave Feuz the one thing lacking from a career filled with accomplishments. He won a silver medal in super-G and bronze in downhill at the 2018 Olympics and is the four-time reigning World Cup downhill champion.

WOMEN’S GIANT SLALOM

Swedish skier Sara Hector capped a recent career resurgence in the best way possible, winning the gold medal in the women’s giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics. It was her first individual victory at a major championship.

Federica Brignone of Italy was 0.28 seconds slower over the two legs to add a silver medal to the bronze she won in the giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland was third, 0.72 behind Hector, and now has another bronze to go alongside the one she collected in the downhill at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

—

BIATHLON

WOMEN’S 15KM INDIVIDUAL

Denise Herrmann of Germany missed only one of 20 shots and skied fast to win Olympic gold in the women’s 15-kilometer individual biathlon.

A former Olympic cross country skier, Herrmann led early and maintained it, completing the course in 44 minutes, 12.7 seconds.

Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France missed her very last shot, which proved to be a costly mistake, and won silver 9.4 seconds behind Herrmann.

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, the overall World Cup leader, missed two shots, one prone and one standing, and settled for bronze, 15.3 seconds back.

—

FIGURE SKATING

TEAM EVENT

Kamila Valieva became the first woman to land a quad in the Olympics and her historic free skate put a stamp on Russia’s dominant run to the gold medal in the team figure skating event.

Valieva scored 178.92 points, giving Russia 74 points and their second gold medal in three editions of the team event. The U.S. took the silver medal after back-to-back bronze, while Japan won its first team medal with bronze.

—

SKI JUMPING

MIXED TEAM

Slovenia won gold in the ski jumping mixed team event’s Olympic debut.

The team of Ursa Bogataj, Nika Kriznar, Peter Prevc and Timi Zajc had 1,000.5 points Monday, dominating the competition by more than 100 points.

Prevc jumped last and soared 101.5 meters (333 feet) and had 126.3 points to seal the top spot on the podium for the Slovenians.

Russia won silver and Canada, in a surprise, earned bronze.

Germany, one of the favorites to win, was disqualified after the first round because of an equipment violation.

—

SNOWBOARD

MEN’S SLOPESTYLE

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot took home the Olympic gold medal in men’s slopestyle just over three years after being diagnosed with cancer.

Technically superior on his second of three runs, Parrot scored a 90.96 to hold off the field. He tossed his snowboard in delight after the final score was revealed.

Su Yiming of China earned the silver and Mark McMorris of Canada used a strong final run to bump himself into bronze – his third straight one – and knock defending champion Red Gerard of the United States off the podium.

—

SHORT TRACK SPEEDSKATING

WOMEN’S 500 METERS

Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing.

The 31-year-old Italian took the lead from Dutch world champion Suzanne Schulting late in Monday’s race and let out a yell as she crossed the line to earn her 10th career medal.

Fontana won in 42.488 seconds. Schulting took silver in 42.559 and Kim Boutin of Canada earned bronze in 42.724.

She also won a silver in the inaugural mixed team relay on Sunday, putting her ahead of Viktor An and Apolo Ohno for career medals with nine.

Fontana was already the only athlete to win a medal of every color in the same individual event. She won gold in the 500 four years ago in Pyeongchang, silver in Sochi in 2014 and bronze at Vancouver in 2010.

—

SPEEDSKATING

MEN’S 1,000 METERS

Ren Ziwei of China survived a controversial finish to win the men’s 1,000 meters in short track speedskating.

Liu Shaolin Sandor of Hungary crossed the line first Monday, but was penalized twice and earned a yellow card. That elevated Ren, who crossed second, to the gold medal.

Li Wenlong of China earned silver. Liu Shaoang of Hungary, the brother of Liu, took bronze.

Liu appeared to bump Ren in taking the lead late in the race. Ren grabbed Liu approaching the finish line. Liu still managed to cross first before going down.

But the referee assessed the penalties to Liu.

WOMEN’S 1500 METERS

Ireen Wust added to her haul as the most decorated speedskater in Olympic history with another gold. The 35-year-old Dutch skater won her second straight gold in the 1,500 meters, setting an Olympic record with a time of 1 minute, 53.28 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval in Beijing.

Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the silver in 1:53.72, while the bronze went to Antoinette de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.82.

Wust has now won 12 medals over her career, including six golds. That makes her the most decorated athlete in the history of speedskating, as well as her country’s most prolific Olympic medalist.

—

