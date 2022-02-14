Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Monday, Feb. 14

BEIJING (AP)A roundup of gold medals from Monday, Feb. 14, at the Beijing Games:

BOBSLED

WOMEN’S MONOBOB

Former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries easily won the inaugural women’s monobob event. It was her third Olympic gold medal and her first for the U.S.

It was also the first sliding medal for the U.S. in seven events so far at the Beijing Games.

Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. won silver. It was the fourth medal of Meyers Taylor’s career, the most won by anyone in USA Bobsled history. Christine de Bruin of Canada won bronze.

Humphries, who also has four medals, began sliding for the U.S. in 2019 and got her citizenship in December. That allowed her to represent the U.S. in Beijing.

FIGURE SKATING

ICE DANCE

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France broke their own ice dance world record to win the Olympic gold medal that narrowly eluded them four years ago in Pyeongchang.

Papadakis and Cizeron scored 136.15 points to ”Elegie” by the early 20th century French composer Gabriel Faure. That gave them 226.98 points

Russian world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took silver with 220.51 points while the American duo of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue claimed bronze in their final Olympics. The two have already announced they plan to retire.

FREESTYLE SKIING

WOMEN’S AERIALS

Xu Mengtao of China landed a jump with three somersaults to win Olympic gold in women’s aerials on a frigid evening. Xu becomes the first woman from China to win the Olympic ski aerials event.

She instantly knew her run was a gold-medal worthy jump, too, pointing up at the sky soon after landing. She later leaned back and screamed into the cold air as the temperature hovered around minus-10 Fahrenheit.

Xu scored a 108.61 to edge defending champion Hanna Huskova of Belarus. American Megan Nick was a surprise bronze medalist, holding off teammate Ashley Caldwell.

SKI JUMPING

MEN’S TEAM

Austria won Olympic gold in the ski jumping team event at the Beijing Games. Manuel Fettner jumped 128 meters Monday night on his final jump to seal the first-place finish.

The team of Fettner, Stefan Kraft, Daniel Huber and Jan Hoerl combined to score 942.7 points, beating Slovenia by 8.3 points with a combination of jaw-dropping distances and style that impressed the judges.

The Slovenians earned silver and Germany won bronze.

Norway, Germany, Japan and Poland followed after the first round in the last ski jumping event of the 2022 Olympics, but they couldn’t keep up with the top two nations.

