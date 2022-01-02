Rodrigues, Rust hat tricks lead Pens over Sharks 8-5

PITTSBURGH (AP)Evan Rodrigues and Bryan Rust both finished off hat tricks in the third period and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 8-5 Sunday for their eighth straight win.

Rodrigues and Rust each scored twice as the Pens built a 6-1 lead in the first period. Both added insurance goals in the final period, with Rodrigues completing his first career hat trick with 2:01 left and Rust scoring into an empty net with 11 seconds remaining. Rust had a career-best five points.

San Jose scored three times in the first 4:09 of the third period but couldn’t overcome the huge deficit, which led to an early exit for goalie James Reimer. Alexander Barbanov, Brent Burns, Matt Nieto, Jacob Middleton and Logan Couture scored for the Sharks.

Casey DeSmith made 22 saves for Pittsburgh in place of starter Tristan Jarry, who is one of four Penguins in COVID-19 protocols. Pittsbugh hadn’t played since Dec. 19.

FLAMES 5, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Matthew Tkachuk scored for a third straight game and Calgary beat Chicago.

Elias Lindholm and Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, Oliver Kylington added a long empty-netter and Jacob Markstrom blocked 30 shots in the Flames’ second straight win.

Alex DeBrincat scored his team-leading 18th goal, but Chicago dropped its fourth straight.

Arvid Soderblom made his first NHL start with 37 saves, including one on Dillon Dube’s third-period penalty shot.

RANGERS 4, LIGHTNING 0

NEW YORK (AP) – Mika Zibanejad had his eighth career hat trick, Igor Shesterkin stopped 38 shots for his second shutout of the season and New York beat Tampa Bay.

Ryan Strome also scored, Chris Kreider had three assists and Adam Fox added two to help New York win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). The Rangers beat the Lightning for the second time in three days after a 4-3 shootout victory at Tampa, Florida, on Friday night.

In this one, New York was without star forward Artemi Panarin, who was placed in COVID-19 protocols before the game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, playing for the first time in 12 days after coming off COVID-19 protocols earlier in the day, had 17 saves as the Lightning lost their third straight (0-2-1) after winning nine of 10.

DEVILS 4, CAPITALS 3, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) – Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give New Jersey a victory over Washington.

Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left.

Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves for the Devils. Ilya Samsonov stopped 33 shots for the Capitals.

AVALANCHE 4, DUCKS 2

DENVER (AP) – Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and Colorado rallied from two goals down past Anaheim.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly three weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

Anaheim, which was playing its third game after having three postponements, grabbed a 2-0 lead on goals by Sam Carrick in the first and Cam Fowler in the second.

Josh Gibson made 32 saves and kept Colorado off the board until Devon Toews scored midway through the second period. Gabriel Landeskog tied it early in the third with his 10th of the season.

BRUINS 5, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Erik Haula scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and Boston pulled away with three more in the third to beat Detroit.

Patrice Bergeron had his fifth goal in three games against Detroit this season. Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic and Tomas Nosek also scored for the Bruins.

Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves as Boston won for the second time in two days after six consecutive postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The Bruins defeated Buffalo 4-3 in overtime Saturday.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic, playing his first game since Dec. 16, stopped 32 shots.

JETS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Kyle Connor scored in overtime and Winnipeg held off Vegas in its return from a two-week hiatus.

Mattias Janmark scored twice for Vegas in the third period, including a tying goal with 8.1 seconds left, but Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck improved to 4-1-1 career against the Golden Knights by stopping 42 shots.

Jansen Harkins, Kristian Reichel, Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets.

Michael Amadio and Evgenii Dadonov also had goals for Vegas, and Laurent Brossoit made 32 saves.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports