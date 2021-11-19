Roddy scores 30 to lead Colorado St. past Bradley 66-60

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP)David Roddy had a career-high 30 points as Colorado State beat Bradley 66-60 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday.

John Tonje had 13 points for Colorado State (4-0). Dischon Thomas added 11 points. Isaiah Stevens had seven assists and six rebounds.

Terry Roberts had 24 points and six rebounds for the Braves (1-3). Ja’Shon Henry added 10 points as did Ville Tahvanainen.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com