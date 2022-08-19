Post-race podium excitement at the Bagger Racing League

The driving force of the Bagger Racing League, Rob Buydos joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Rob shares the excitement of events coming up with history making races happening in the hometown of Harley Davidson. Listen as Rob fills us in on the popularity of the Bagger Racing League that features road course racing with iconic Harley Davidson and Indian motorcycles. BRL events are coming up Labor Day weekend in Milwaukee that coincide with Harley Davidson celebrations and give racing fans and motorcycle enthusiasts so much to experience, see and do. Race fans can get in on all the action either in the stands, pits or even on the track with additional opportunities to qualify and race. For more information on schedules, events, races and tickets be sure to check out https://baggerracingleague.com/

