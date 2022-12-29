MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP)Enoch Cheeks scored 24 points as Robert Morris beat Purdue Fort Wayne 75-70 on Thursday night.

Cheeks added five rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Colonials (7-7, 2-1 Horizona League). Kahliel Spear scored 10 points and added six rebounds and three blocks. Jackson Last was 3 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with nine points.

The Mastodons (9-5, 1-2) were led by Jarred Godfrey, who posted 20 points and five assists. Bobby Planutis added 15 points and nine rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne. In addition, Quinton Morton-Robertson finished with 13 points and two steals. The Mastodons broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Robert Morris hosts Cleveland State while Purdue Fort Wayne visits Youngstown State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.