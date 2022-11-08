DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Jeremy Roach scored 16 first-half points to help seventh-ranked Duke open Jon Scheyer’s coaching tenure with a 71-44 win over Jacksonville on Monday night.

Freshman Mark Mitchell had a team-high 18 points for the Blue Devils, who used a 25-4 run spanning halftime to blow the game open.

It was a quality start to a season of massive change for the Blue Devils, starting with Scheyer taking over for retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. Duke has 11 new players, including the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruiting class and two power-conference transfers. The Blue Devils didn’t have top freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead for this one as they recover from preseason injuries.

Mike Marsh scored 15 points to lead the Dolphins, who shot 34% and missed 18 of 19 3-pointers before making two meaningless 3s late.

NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 69, UNC WILMINGTON 56

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and North Carolina began a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington.

Armando Bacot added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels, who were perhaps most impressive at the defensive end. UNCW shot 29.8% from the field.

The Tar Heels, who were the NCAA Tournament runner-up in April, began the new season with the top ranking for the first time in seven years. It’s a record 10th time that North Carolina has been ranked No. 1 to start a season – one more than rival Duke.

Trazarien White scored 19 points for UNCW, which faced a top-ranked team for the first time in program history.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 104, NORTH FLORIDA 63

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Drew Timme scored 22 points, Julian Strawther added 16 and No. 2 Gonzaga used a big first-half run to beat North Florida in both teams’ opener.

Anton Watson had 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals for Gonzaga, which won its 68th consecutive home game, the nation’s longest such streak.

Carter Hendricksen scored 16 points, Jadyn Parker 13 and Jose Placer 12 for North Florida, a veteran-laden team from the Atlantic Sun Conference that returned its top four scorers from last season.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 83, NORTHERN COLORADO 36

HOUSTON (AP) – Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, J’Wan Roberts added 12 points and six rebounds, and Houston opened the season by beating Northern Colorado.

Sasser, a preseason All-American, scored 11 points in the first half. He finished 7 of 14 from the field and made 4 of 8 3-pointers. The senior guard missed the second half of last season and all of Houston’s run to the Elite Eight with a toe injury.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson won his 700th career game and 200th with the Cougars.

Matt Johnson II, Riley Abercrombie and Caleb Shaw each scored eight points for the Bears.

NO. 4 KENTUCKY 95, HOWARD 63

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Antonio Reeves scored 22 points, CJ Fredrick had 20 and Kentucky beat Howard with All-American Oscar Tshiebwe and two other players sidelined.

Tshiebwe had a procedure last month on his right knee. Point guard Sahvir Wheeler (right leg) and sophomore forward Daimion Collins (personal reasons) were also out, but the Wildcats still shot 55% against the overmatched Bison.

Jacob Toppin and freshman Cason Wallace each added 15 points for Kentucky.

Kobe Dickson scored 17 points and Elijah Hawkins had 14 for Howard, which shot 34%.

NO. 5 KANSAS 89, OMAHA 64

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Jalen Wilson had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Gradey Dick added 23 points in his debut, and Kansas began defense of its national championship without suspended coach Bill Self by routing Omaha.

Bobby Pettiford Jr. added 13 points, Dajuan Harris had 11 points and eight assists, and Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 10 for the Jayhawks, who broke open a close game in the second half with two big runs.

Self served the first of a four-game punishment along with assistant Kurtis Townsend as part of the fallout from a 2017 federal investigation into college basketball corruption.

Jaeden Marshall scored 13 points and Luke Jungers had 12 for the Mavericks.

NO. 5 BAYLOR 117, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 53

WACO, Texas (AP) – Adam Flagler scored 21 points to lead six players in double figures as Baylor won the opener of its 20th season with coach Scott Drew.

Flagler, a preseason All-Big 12 pick who also was the Bears’ leading scorer last season, also had eight assists and one of his four 3-pointers started a 24-0 run midway through the first half.

LJ Cryer had 16 points and Dale Bonner, another returning guard, had 14.

Alvin Stredic scored 14 points and Terry Collins 10 for Mississippi Valley State in its first game for new coach George Ivory.

NO. 8 UCLA 76, SACRAMENTO STATE 50

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jaylen Clark scored 17 points, Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell added 14 apiece and UCLA rolled against Sacramento State in their season opener.

David Singleton added 13 points for the Bruins, who shot 53.1% from the field (34 of 64).

Cameron Wilbon and Zach Chappell scored 10 apiece for Sacramento State.

Clark, who had mainly come off the bench the past two seasons, showed he can produce as a starter. The 6-foot-5 junior guard – making his seventh start in 61 games for the Bruins – hit all seven of his shots from the floor, grabbed eight rebounds and had a career-high seven steals.

Campbell scored seven points as UCLA took control with a 20-0 run midway through the first half.

NO. 9 CREIGHTON 72, ST. THOMAS 60

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Baylor Scheierman made back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second half to give Creighton the lead for good.

Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points, Trey Alexander had 12 and Scheierman added 11 as the Bluejays won their 25th opener in 26 years.

St. Thomas, a Summit League member beginning its second season in Division I, gave the Bluejays all they could handle until the last few minutes. Andrew Rohde had 15 points to lead the Tommies.

NO. 10 ARKANSAS 76, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 58

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Trevon Brazile had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his debut as Arkansas won its season opener.

Brazile, a sophomore transfer from Missouri, scored six straight points during an 11-0 run early in the second half that gave Arkansas a 16-point lead with 15 minutes left.

Wichita State transfer Ricky Council led the Razorbacks with 22 points on 9-for-14 shooting.

Grant Nelson and Boden Skunberg had 17 points apiece to lead North Dakota State.

NO. 11 TENNESSEE 75, TENNESSEE TECH 43

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tyreke Key came off the bench to score 17 points and Tennessee beat Tennessee Tech in both teams’ opener.

Key, an Indiana State transfer, connected on 4 of 8 3-pointers to ignite a sluggish Volunteer offense. Zakai Zeigler scored all but two of his 12 points in the second half.

Brett Thompson led the Golden Eagles with 15 points.

NO. 12 TEXAS 72, UTEP 57

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Tyrese Hunter scored 18 points to lead Texas past UTEP in the debut of its new arena.

Hunter, a transfer from Iowa State, was 6-of-8 shooting and added five rebounds. Ze’Ri Onyema led UTEP with 10 points.

Texas this season moved to the $375 million Moody Center on the edge of campus, leaving behind the old Frank Erwin Center after 45 years.

NO. 13 INDIANA 88, MOREHEAD STATE 53

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman Malik Reneau each scored 15 points, helping Indiana beat Morehead State in the season opener for both teams.

The Hoosiers have won all six matchups in the series and are 26-0 all-time against Ohio Valley Conference foes.

Mark Freeman led the Eagles with 14 points, and Drew Thelwell had 11 for the OVC favorites.

NO. 14 TCU 73, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 72

WACO, Texas (AP) – Mike Miles hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining to finally put TCU ahead to stay against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which built an early 20-point lead in the season opener for both teams.

Miles, the preseason Big 12 player of the year, hit from deep beyond the top of the key for a 71-68 lead.

Emanuel Miller had 15 of his 19 points in the second half, and Miles finished with 15 points for the Horned Frogs. They returned all five starters and five other scholarship players after winning their first NCAA Tournament game since 1987.

Shaun Doss had 25 points with four of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 13 3-pointers.

NO. 15 AUBURN 70, GEORGE MASON 52

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Wendell Green Jr. scored 16 points while K.D. Johnson and Johni Broome each had 12 to lead Auburn to a season-opening win over George Mason.

The Tigers weren’t really challenged much in their first game since losing NBA first-round draft picks Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.

Ronald Polite III led George Mason with 10 points, and Victor Bailey Jr. had nine.

NO. 16 VILLANOVA 81, LA SALLE 68

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) – Caleb Daniels scored 24 points to make coach Kyle Neptune a winner in his Villanova debut.

Neptune replaced Hall of Famer Jay Wright, who retired in the offseason. The Wildcats returned three starters (a fourth, Justin Moore, was injured) from the team that lost a national semifinal game to Kansas. Eric Dixon added 20 points for Villanova.

Daniels made his first five 3-pointers and the Wildcats used an early 10-0 run to put away their city rival and spoiled 74-year-old coach Fran Dunphy’s return to the bench.

Josh Nickelberry scored 22 points to lead the Explorers.

NO. 17 ARIZONA 117, NICHOLLS STATE 75

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Azuolas Tubelis scored 23 points and Arizona went on a massive opening run to begin its second season under coach Tommy Lloyd with a rout.

Ballo scored 18 points, helping Arizona set a school record with 71.7% shooting from the floor against the reigning Southland Conference regular-season champions. The Wildcats opened the game with a 30-4 run.

Micah Thomas led Nicholls State with 20 points.

NO. 18 VIRGINIA 73, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 61

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman sparked a 15-2 second-half run, and Virginia beat North Carolina Central after blowing a 16-point first-half lead.

Armaan Franklin led Virginia with 21 points in the season opener for both teams, and Francisco Caffaro had 10.

Justin Wright scored 20 and Eric Boone had 18 for the Eagles, who used a 12-0 run just after halftime to go ahead. But Clark hit a 3 and Beekman followed with a steal and a breakaway.

NO. 19 SAN DIEGO STATE 80, CAL STATE FULLERTON 57

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Darrion Trammell hit three 3-pointers during a 29-10 run to open the second half and finished with 18 points as San Diego State beat Cal State Fullerton.

Fellow newcomer Jaedon LeDee and Lamont Butler scored 11 points apiece and Nathan Mensah had 10 for the Aztecs, who won their 10th straight season opener and their 17th in 18 seasons.

Vincent Lee scored 11 and Jalen Harris 10 for the Titans, the defending Big West Conference champions.

NO. 20 ALABAMA 75, LONGWOOD 54

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Freshman Brandon Miller had 14 points and 13 rebounds in his debut as Alabama beat Longwood.

Fellow freshman Rylan Griffen also scored 14 for the Crimson Tide, and point guard Mark Sears had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Freshman guard Jaden Bradley added 11 points and six boards.

Alabama held Longwood to 27% shooting and blocked nine shots. Michael Christmas led Longwood with 12 points.

NO. 21 OREGON 80, FLORIDA A&M 45

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – N’Faly Dante had 16 points and 10 rebounds as Oregon opened with an easy win over Florida A&M.

Keeshawn Barthelemy added 13 points for the Ducks, ranked to start the season for the ninth straight year. Will Richardson scored 11.

Jordan Tillmon and Jordan Chatman had eight points apiece for the Rattlers, who have 11 new players. Florida A&M coach Robert McCullum was on Oregon coach Dana Altman’s staff from 2014-17.

NO. 22 MICHIGAN 75, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 56

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Hunter Dickinson had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and freshman Jett Howard added 21 points in Michigan’s season-opening win.

After Purdue Fort Wayne opened an 8-4 lead, Michigan went on a 20-0 run to take control.

Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 15 points and Bobby Planutis added 13 for the Mastodons.

NO. 23 ILLINOIS 87, EASTERN ILLINOIS 57

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) – Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points and Coleman Hawkins had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Illinois cruised past Eastern Illinois.

Dain Dainja added 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Illini, who outrebounded the Panthers 53-30 in the opener for both teams.

Kinyon Hodges scored 14 points and Yaakema Rose added 10 for Eastern Illinois.

NO. 24 DAYTON 73, LINDENWOOD 46

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Mustapha Amzil scored 14 points, DaRon Holmes II and R.J. Blakney each had 13 and Dayton beat Lindenwood in a sluggish opener for both teams.

Dayton was without injured point guard Malachi Smith and didn’t play particularly well until late, but it had a large margin for error against Lindenwood, which was playing its first game after moving up to Division I.

Chris Childs had 15 points for the Lions, who shot 33% from the field.

NO. 25 TEXAS TECH 73, NORTHWESTERN STATE 49

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Daniel Batcho had 12 points and 10 rebounds as Texas Tech rolled past Northwestern State in both teams’ opener.

Texas Tech broke it open late in the first half and led 42-23 at halftime.

Isaac Haney led Northwestern State with 16 points.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25