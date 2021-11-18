Rielly leads Leafs past Rangers for 10th win in 11 games

TORONTO (AP)Morgan Rielly scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night for their 10th victory in 11 games.

Jack Campbell made 27 saves for Toronto.

Dryden Hunt scored for New York, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots.

The Rangers came in with four straight victories, and had earned points in eight of their last nine, but were unable to generate much of an attack until the third period.

The Leafs have won five straight and are 10-1-0 since a four-game slide.

PANTHERS 4, DEVILS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Spencer Knight made a career-high 45 saves to lift Florida over New Jersey.

The Panthers extended their home regular-season win streak to 13 games dating to last season.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Duclair each had a goal and an assist, and Eetu Luostarinen and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers, who are 9-0-0 at home this season. Their 13-game streak is tied for the 20th-longest in NHL history.

Dougie Hamilton scored for the Devils.

HURRICANES 2, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Seth Jarvis scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and Carolina stopped Anaheim’s eight-game winning streak.

Ethan Bear scored his first goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 31 saves against his former team for the Hurricanes, who improved to 13-2-0. Carolina has won three straight.

Troy Terry extended his scoring streak to 16 games with a first-period goal for the Ducks, who hadn’t lost since Oct. 29 and hadn’t scored fewer than three goals in a franchise-record 12 straight games.

John Gibson’s career-best winning streak ended at seven games despite 29 saves.

LIGHTNING 4, FLYERS 3, SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each scored in the shootout and regulation to lift Tampa Bay over Philadelphia.

Mathieu Joseph also scored in regulation for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, who have won seven of nine.

Claude Giroux scored twice and Travis Konecny also had a goal for the Flyers, who have lost eight straight regular-season games to Tampa Bay.

Stamkos and Point beat Flyers goalie Carter Hart on the blocker side in the tiebreaker, and Philadelphia’s Sean Couturier and Giroux couldn’t convert.

FLAMES 5, SABRES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his fifth shutout, Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and an assist, and Calgary beat Buffalo.

Calgary also got two goals from Johnny Gaudreau, a goal and an assist from Matthew Tkachuk and two assists from Christopher Tanev.

Markstrom’s five shutouts in 13 starts lead the NHL and are a career high.

Buffalo’s Dustin Tokarski stopped 18 of 23 shots before getting replaced for the third period by Aaron Dell, who made 10 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 5, COYOTES 4, SO

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and Columbus outlasted Arizona.

Chinakhov finally ended the shootout by slipping a shot past Scott Wedgwood after Elvis Merzlikins stopped Antoine Roussel.

Justin Danforth scored his first NHL goal and Merzlikins had 25 saves for Columbus, which has won five of seven.

Jakob Chychrun had a goal and an assist for Arizona. Ryan Dzingel scored in his return after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury, and Wedgewood made 42 saves.

Phil Kessel and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Coyotes.

OILERS 2, JETS 1, SO

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Connor McDavid scored in regulation and the shootout, Kyle Turris also scored in the shootout and Edmonton beat Winnipeg.

Rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner made 45 saves and was perfect on two shootout attempts for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-1 at home.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets, whose three-game winning streak ended. His goal broke a scoreless tie with 6:03 left in the game.

McDavid tied it 28 seconds later.

WILD 7, STARS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists for Minnesota, which used a four-goal third period to spoil Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter’s return.

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists, and Alex Goligoski and Victor Rask each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota. Rem Pitlick, Ryan Hartman and Frederick Gaudreau also scored as the Wild had at least one point from 11 of their 12 forwards in their season-high goal total.

Jacob Peterson and Jamie Benn scored in the third period, but the Stars fell apart down the stretch.

PENGUINS 6, CANADIENS 0

MONTREAL (AP) – Teddy Blueger scored two goals and Pittsburgh pounded Montreal to snap a three-game skid.

Tristan Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh exploded in the first period with goals from Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel. Blueger and Brock Gill scored in the second, and Blueger added a late third-period goal.

BLUES 4, SHARKS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Brandon Saad scored twice, Ville Husso made 26 saves, and St. Louis beat San Jose to snap a four-game skid.

Jonathan Dahlen’s goal for the Sharks ended a shutout streak for Husso at 163 minutes, 2 seconds. The Blues’ backup goalie had stopped 86 straight shots since May 8, 2021.

Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues.

James Reimer made 44 saves for the Sharks, who have lost three of four.

RED WINGS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Zach Whitecloud scored two goals in his first game back after hand surgery and Vegas beat Detroit.

Vegas improved to 9-3-0 since Oct. 26, after opening the season 1-4-0.

Nic Hague, Paul Cotter and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 26 saves.

Givani Smith and Joe Veleno scored for Detroit.

