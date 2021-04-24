Revolution beat DC United 1-0 on own goal

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Brandon Bye’s cross led to Brendan Hines-Ike’s own goal on Saturday night and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 1-0.

Bye dribbled up the right channel and sent in a cross that caught D.C. United’s Hines-Ike flat-footed as the ball caromed off him into the goal, giving the Revolution (1-0-1) the lead in the 48th minute.

Matt Turner made one save in the 69th minute for his first shutout of the season for the Revs.

D.C. United dropped to 1-1-0.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

NCAA Tournament

More Big Tournament

The Masters

More Masters Report
More Home Page Top Stories