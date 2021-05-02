Report: Northwestern promotes Polisky to athletic director

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP)

Northwestern has decided to promote longtime deputy athletic director Mike Polisky replace Jim Phillips as athletic director, The Chicago Tribune reported on Sunday.

A Chicago-area native, Polisky joined Northwestern’s athletic department in 2010 after working for the Arena Football League’s Chicago Rush and American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves. He worked closely with Phillips in branding and strategy and helped develop the ”Chicago’s Big Ten Team” marketing campaign.

Phillips had been Northwestern’s AD since 2008, leading the athletic department through a period of success in competition and growth in facilities before he was hired as ACC commissioner in December. During his tenure the Wildcats won Big Ten division titles in football; the men’s basketball team made its first NCAA tournament appearance; and women’s lacrosse won three national titles.

Phillips oversaw the funding and development of Northwestern’s $270 million Walter Athletics Center and Ryan Fieldhouse indoor practice facility located on Lake Michigan’s shores.

