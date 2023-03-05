Dave Wills, long-time radio broadcaster for the Tampa Bay Rays and former pre- and post-game host for the Chicago White Sox, died Sunday at age 58. Wills had a long resume including a number of Chicago-area connections: Attending and coaching for Elmhurst College, coaching for the University of Chicago, reporting for SportsPhone, and broadcasting for the Kane County Cougars.

In 2022, John Williams spoke with Wills as part of the WGN Radio Your Hometown day spotlighting Elmhurst. Joe Brand also joined the conversation.