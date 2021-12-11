Reeves lifts Illinois State past Chicago State 80-71

CHICAGO (AP)Antonio Reeves had 30 points as Illinois State got past Chicago State 80-71 on Saturday.

Reeves shot 6 for 8 from deep.

Josiah Strong had 19 points for Illinois State (5-5). Howard Fleming Jr. added 10 points. Kendall Lewis had seven rebounds.

Jahsean Corbett had 17 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (3-6). Coreyoun Rushin added 13 points and nine rebounds. Dominique Alexander and Favour Chukwukelu each had 11 points.

