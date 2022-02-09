Reeves leads Illinois St. past Valparaiso 78-75 in OT

NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Antonio Reeves had a career-high 34 points as Illinois State narrowly defeated Valparaiso 78-75 in overtime on Wednesday night.

The Redbirds led for all of overtime.

Liam McChesney had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois State (11-14, 4-8 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Josiah Strong added 10 points.

Kevion Taylor scored a season-high 26 points for Valpo (11-13, 4-8). Kobe King added 14 points. Ben Krikke had 12 points and four blocks.

The Redbirds leveled the season series against Valpo. Valparaiso defeated Illinois State 81-76 on Jan. 2.

