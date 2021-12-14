Reeves, Chatman lead Illinois State past Quincy 81-63

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Antonio Reeves had 19 points and Sy Chatman posted 16 points and seven rebounds as Illinois State got past Quincy 81-63 on Tuesday night.

Kendall Lewis added 12 points for the Redbirds (6-5), while Mark Freeman scored 10.

Illinois State dominated the first half and led 46-22 at the break. The Redbirds’ 46 points in the first half marked a season best for the team.

Silas Crisler had 15 points for the Hawks. Adam Price added 14 points. Reece Efole had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

