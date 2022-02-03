Reese leads No. 17 Maryland women past Michigan State 67-62

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Angel Reese had 25 points and nine rebounds, Diamond Miller added 14 points and nine rebounds and No. 17 Maryland beat Michigan State 67-62 on Thursday night for its fourth straight victory.

Maryland’s second-leading scorer Ashley Owusu was helped off the court late in the first quarter after injuring her ankle. She was on the bench in the second half with crutches.

Shyanne Sellers, getting extended minutes due to Owusu’s absence, had nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for Maryland (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten).

Maryland had its lead cut to two points twice in the final three minutes, but Reese had an answer each time. Nia Clouden sank a long 3-pointer from the top of the key to pull within 62-60, but Reese made two free throws at the other end to regain a two-possession lead. Then after two Michigan State free throws, Reese made a basket in the lane with 25.9 left.

Clouden made a career-high six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for Michigan State (12-9, 6-4). Alisia Smith had 18 points and eight rebounds and Matilda Ekh scored 10.

Clouden closed the third quarter by banking in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull within 54-47.

TRAVEL ISSUES

Maryland flew to Michigan on Thursday morning after flights were postponed on Wednesday due to snow in the Midwest. The Terps return home for a Sunday matchup against Nebraska.

