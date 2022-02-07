Reece Beekman’s last-second 3 sends Virginia past No. 7 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining, leading Virginia to a 69-68 victory over No. 7 Duke on Monday night.

It was just the second 3-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers.

Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points, and Armaan Franklin added 11. Virginia (15-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row.

Foul-plagued Mark Williams scored 16 points and Trevor Keels got all 12 of his points in the second half for Duke (19-4, 9-3), which had a three-game winning streak halted.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero was held to a season-low nine points and his desperation 3 hit the side of the backboard to end the game.

NO. 4 ARIZONA 91, ARIZONA STATE 79

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Azuolas Tubelis had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points and Arizona pulled away in the second half in a win over rival Arizona State.

Arizona (20-2, 10-1 Pac-12) has won four games in a row and nine of its last 10. The Wildcats swept the regular-season series with their in-state rival after their 67-56 win at home on Jan. 29.

Arizona got big minutes from bench players Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson. Ballo finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Larsson added 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including 3 of 3 on 3-pointers.

Jay Heath and Marreon Jackson led Arizona State (7-14, 3-8) with 16 points each.

NO. 20 TEXAS 79, NO. 8 KANSAS 76

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Timmy Allen scored 24 points and his long jumper from just beyond the free throw line with 21 seconds left put Texas ahead before Marcus Carr’s free throws sealed a win over Kansas.

Texas, one of the best defensive teams in the country, had to withstand a blistering shooting half from the top-scoring team in the Big 12.

Tre Mitchell scored 17 and Carr finished with 10 points for the Longhorns (18-6, 7-4 Big 12).

Jalen Wilson scored 18 to lead the Jayhawks (19-4, 8-2), who remain in first place in the Big 12. Agbagi, the leading scorer in the Big 12, finished with 11 points, nearly 10 points below his average.

