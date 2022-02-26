Recharged Blackhawks brace for red-hot Blues

The Chicago Blackhawks will look to record back-to-back wins at home when they host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

The Blackhawks lost seven straight games (0-6-1) at the United Center before posting an 8-5 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel each collected a hat trick and goaltender Kevin Lankinen earned the victory in his return from a hand injury sustained on Jan. 22.

“It was huge,” Blackhawks interim coach Derek King said. “That was real big. I think just for the fans. I mean, we’re competing, we’re trying and it just wasn’t working … and then it was an exciting game. Got the fans out of their seats. Great to see (Lankinen) hang in there and survive it and get us a win. We had contributions from a lot of bodies.”

Kane, who has 17 points in his last 11 games, led that charge, as Chicago rallied from a 2-1 deficit with three power-play goals in the second period. After New Jersey tied the score in the third period, Kirby Dach and Ryan Carpenter scored before Kane and Hagel added empty-net tallies.

“Pretty cool night tonight,” Kane said. “Nice to score some goals, the power play was pretty good for us obviously and got some timely goals from (Dach) and (Carpenter) at some big moments.”

Chicago will try to maintain that vibe against the Blues, who carry a five-game point streak (4-0-1) into the game.

The Blues are midway into a stretch with eight of nine games on the road. They went 3-0-1 in their first four away games, then beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 in their stopover in the Gateway City on Friday night.

That victory was a wide-open affair without much checking. But with winger Jordan Kyrou getting back on track with two goals and an assist, the Blues finally managed to go ahead for good 13:57 into the third period on a goal from Colton Parayko.

“The long road trip coming home, it takes a lot out of you,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “The energy was low yesterday I thought, and today a little bit. That fed off into the game. It’s pretty normal I would say after a long road trip like that and come home. They know it’s one game, then we’re back on the road trip again. Guys are a little edgy, which is OK.

“We’ve got it going pretty good, I think. But in the end, you’ve just got to take every game by game. This one’s over with, we’ve moved on to Chicago and we’re going to focus on that game.”

Kyrou had just one goal in his first six games since returning from the NHL All-Star Game. That downturn earned him a chat with Berube.

“I think I had to just refocus on what makes my game go, and I thought I did that tonight,” Kyrou said. “And that’s just like move my feet, and just competing harder.”

Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury started 10 of the 11 games in Lankinen’s absence and he is a good bet to face the Blues. King decided New Jersey would be a better matchup for Lankinen’s return.

“I think this was a good test for him, especially coming back,” King said. “The St. Louis game may be a little tougher for our team.”

The Blues could be without forward Oskar Sundqvist on Sunday. He left Friday night’s game with a lower-body injury.

