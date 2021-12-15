Reaves hits 3-pointer at OT buzzer, Lakers beat Mavs 107-104

DALLAS (AP)Rookie Austin Reaves hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and give the Los Angeles Lakers a 107-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Reaves’ basket, his fifth from behind the arc, was the only Lakers basket in overtime scored by someone other than the team’s Big Three.

LeBron James scored 24 points, Russell Westbrook added 23 and Anthony Davis had 20 points and 12 rebounds after missing two games with a sore left knee.

Jalen Brunson scored 25 points, and Kristaps Porzingis had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks, They played their third straight game without guard Luka Doncic.

Three Lakers were missing after entering the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol: center Dwight Howard, forward Talen Horton-Tucker and guard Malik Monk.

PELICANS 113, THUNDER 110

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Devonte’ Graham’s 60-foot heave at the buzzer lifted New Orleans past Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit an off-balance 30-footer to tie the score with 2.3 seconds remaining. The Pelicans inbounded to Graham, who launched the ball from near the 3-point arc on the other end of the floor.

Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans. Graham finished with 15 points and eight assists. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points.

BUCKS 114, PACERS 99

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Playing without stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, Milwaukee leaned on Jrue Holiday and had a 21-0 fourth-quarter run to beat Indiana.

Holiday had 26 points and 14 assists. Tied at 87 after three quarters, Milwaukee surged ahead early in the fourth quarter with the big run. The Bucks raced to a 112-92 lead with just over three minutes left, with Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora each scoring eight points during the run. Both finished with 20 points.

Antetokounmpo entered the league’s health and safety protocols list Tuesday. Middleton has a hyperextended left knee. Indiana coach Rick Carlisle missed his third game since testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant Lloyd Pierce filled in.

HEAT 101, 76ERS 96

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Gabe Vincent hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson had 21 points and short-handed Miami built a 23-point lead and held on to beat Philadelphia.

Kyle Lowry added 14 points for the Heat. They had only 10 available players – seven undrafted.

Joel Embiid had 17 points and 14 rebounds in his return from right rib soreness after missing Philadelphia’s loss Monday night at Memphis. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Tobias Harris had 24.

Both teams – especially the Heat – were ravaged by injury, illness and protocols. Philadelphia’s Georges Niang and Miami’s Caleb Martin sat out because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Martin missed his third straight game. Miami’s top three scorers – Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo – sat out.

HAWKS 111, MAGIC 99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Trae Young played through a minor neck injury to score 28 points, John Collins had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Atlanta beat Orlando to end a two-game losing streak.

Young left for the locker room late in the third quarter after Cole Anthony hit him with a shoulder in the face on an offensive foul. Young was deemed to have a neck cramp and returned with 5:31 remaining after Orlando got to 104-84.

Terrence Ross scored 18 points for Orlando.

CAVALIERS 124, ROCKETS 89

CLEVELAND (AP) – Darius Garland scored 21 points, Isaac Okoro added 20 and Cleveland won its fifth straight, routing Houston.

Cleveland improved to 18-12 with its first five-game winning streak since March 28-April 5, 2018 – when LeBron James was on the roster.

Houston coach Stephen Silas walked off the court late in the first quarter and was treated for dehydration. Assistant John Lucas directed the team the rest of the way. Rookie Alperen Sengun had season highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds.

TIMBERWOLVES 124, NUGGETS 107

DENVER (AP) – Anthony Edwards made 10 3-pointers and scored 38 points and Minnesota snapped a 12-game losing streak to Denver.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points, and D’Angelo Russell added 16 for the Timberwolves. They shot 23 for 48 from beyond the arc, including 16 makes in the first half.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season and the 63rd of his career.

JAZZ 124, CLIPPERS 103

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, Bojan Bogdanovic made six 3-pointers and Utah beat Los Angeles for its eighth straight victory.

Jordan Clarkson scored 21, Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Bogdanovic added 20 points.

Marcus Morris had 24 points for the Clippers.

GRIZZLIES 113, TRAIL BLAZERS 103

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Desmond Bane scored 23 points and Memphis beat Portland for its fourth victory in a row.

Dillon Brooks scored 22 points and Steven Adams had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Grizzlies, winners of nine of their last 10 games.

Norman Powell scored 25 points in Portland’s seventh straight loss.

The teams meet again on Sunday in Memphis.

KINGS 119, WIZARDS 105

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and short-handed Sacramento beat slumping Washington.

Harrison Barnes added 19 points, 15 in a dominant fourth quarter when he had a pair of three-point plays and a 3-pointer, to help Sacramento end a three-game losing streak.

Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry and players Marvin Bagley III and Terence Daviswere placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier in the day. Assistant Doug Christie coached the team.

Bradley Beal had 30 points and five assists for Washington. The Wizards have dropped three straight and six of seven.

HORNETS 131, SPURS 115

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Gordon Hayward scored a season-high 41 points and Charlotte never trailed in its victory over San Antonio.

Hayward was 15 for 19 from the field and matched a season high with five 3-pointers on six attempts.

Bryn Forbes scored 25 points for San Antonio.