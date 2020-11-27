Ravens-Steelers game pushed back to Tuesday, Dec. 1

by: Patrick Ryan

CHINA – 2020/03/24: In this photo illustration the American football league The National Football League (NFL) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(WIVB)– The Week 12 Baltimore Ravens game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Tuesday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m. eastern.

The NFL says if the Ravens-Steelers game is played on December 1, it will push the Cowboys-Ravens game back as well.

They say the Week 13 Dallas Cowboys game against the Baltimore Ravens scheduled for December 3, will move to December 7, at 5:00 p.m. eastern.

The league says these decisions were “made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players.”

