OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)Baltimore tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Jacksonville with an ankle injury.

Stanley was not able to practice this week after he was injured in last weekend’s victory over Carolina. The Ravens also ruled cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) out for the game.

Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) is questionable after he was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday. Coach John Harbaugh said he’s optimistic that Edwards will be able to play for the first time this month.

Baltimore is trying for its fifth straight victory.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL