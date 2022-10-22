OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens activated running back Gus Edwards from the physically-unable-to-perform list and put running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve prior to Sunday’s game against Cleveland.

Edwards and Dobbins both missed all of last season with knee injuries. Edwards has not played this season, too. Dobbins has played in four games in 2022 but was already ruled out for this weekend.

Edwards has rushed for between 711 and 723 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons.

