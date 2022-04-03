VANCOUVER — Ryan Raposo scored and the Vancouver Whitecaps earned their first win of the season Saturday, downing Sporting Kansas City 1-0 at B.C. Place.

It was a revenge victory for the Whitecaps, who were eliminated by Sporting in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Raposo put away the game’s lone goal in the 73rd minute, unassisted.

Thomas Hasal made four saves for the ‘Caps (1-3-1) and collected his second clean sheet of the season.

Tim Melia stopped two on-target shots for Sporting (2-4-0).