Nicolas Lodeiro conceded that the Seattle Sounders are “not the same team” that won the CONCACAF Champions League as his side prepares to host Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

The Sounders are without a victory in their last three outings, but remain just one point away from a Western Conference playoff spot after last week’s 1-0 defeat to Chicago Fire.

Seattle became the first MLS side to win the Champions League, but Lodeiro feels the Sounders have faded away from the success that guided them to glory.

“We’re not the same team,” Lodeiro said. “We’re definitely not the same team that played at the CONCACAF tournament. And not only on these games but also all the other games. We feel tired, without inspiration.

“We have to change our attitude. We have to be more aggressive. We won the championship of CONCACAF, and everyone looks (forward to) playing us and beating us. And nobody is going to give us anything. No teams are going to be giving us gifts or anything. So we have to improve.”

The Rapids defeated LA Galaxy, 2-0, in their last outing, with Gyasi Zardes starring. Coach Robin Fraser was quick to praise the forward.

“Gyasi scores 20 goals, he scores three goals, his work attitude and training is going to be the exact same and his approach is going to be the same,” Fraser said. “I’ve heard this term used in referencing players, people might say (the) guy is a robot and people think of that as a negative thing. I would say Gyasi’s a robot and that he is unflappable.

“The coaches were talking about this recently. He’s doing so many things well that it had to be a matter of time before he scored.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seattle Sounders – Jordan Morris

Goals have been hard to come by for the Sounders and Morris may have to deliver against the Rapids. His five goals leave him level at the top of Seattle’s scoring charts with Raul Ruidiaz.

Colorado Rapids – Gyasi Zardes

Zardes found the back of the net against the Galaxy and will likely keep his place in Fraser’s side as they head on the road to Seattle.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Seattle has failed to win five of its last six matches against the Rapids (D2 L3), including a 1-0 loss on May 22. The Sounders only failed to win five of their previous 25 matches against the Rapids in MLS (W20 D1 L4, including playoffs) dating back to July 2010.

– Seattle has lost three straight matches for the second time this season after not suffering a three-game losing streak since May-June 2019. The Sounders have suffered only two regular season losing streaks of four or more matches in the club’s MLS history, losing five straight in 2015 and four straight in 2013.

– The Rapids ended a six-match winless run (D3 L3) with a 2-0 win over the Galaxy on Saturday, Colorado’s sixth win of the season. All six of the Rapids’ MLS wins this season have come at home and they’re one of two teams, along with Toronto, without a road win in 2022 (D3 L6).

– The Sounders have failed to score in all three of their matches during their current losing streak, the first time they’ve gone three straight regular season matches without a goal since May-June 2018. Seattle has played four straight regular season games without a goal only once, from July-August 2015.

– Jonathan Lewis set up both Rapids goals in their 2-0 win over the Galaxy on Saturday, his first two assists of the season. It was the first time Lewis recorded multiple assists in 115 career MLS matches, including playoffs.