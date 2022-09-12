The Marlins’ pitching staff will be shorthanded on Monday when Miami plays host to the Texas Rangers for a day-night doubleheader.

In two straight games, the Marlins (57-82) have had starting pitchers knocked out in the fourth inning. Pablo Lopez had the early exit on Saturday before Jesus Luzardo was unable to work deep into Sunday’s contest as Miami dropped back-to-back games against the Mets.

That means the Marlins will have a tired bullpen for Monday’s twin bill.

“It’s something we will talk about,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “We’ve got to cover at least 18 innings on Monday.”

Meanwhile, the staff for the Rangers (60-79) will likely be more well-rested after Martin Perez went six innings on Sunday, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 to snap Texas’ three-game losing streak.

But Texas relievers had to cover six innings in an 11-7 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

In addition, the Rangers had to fly from Arlington, Texas, to Miami with no off day. Then, the Rangers will fly back home to start a series against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

“It’s taxing,” Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley said. “And you’re in September, where everybody’s kind of running on fumes.”

The Rangers are hoping to get production from second baseman Marcus Semien on Monday. He just had his 22-game on-base streak snapped, so he’ll be looking to start a new run in the series opener.

Texas will start right-hander Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.80 ERA) in the first game of the doubleheader. The Marlins will counter with lefty Trevor Rogers (4-11, 5.51).

In the second game, Texas will throw veteran right-hander Jon Gray (7-6, 3.83), while Miami will go with southpaw Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67).

Otto has established himself in the majors this year after going 0-3 with a 9.26 ERA in six starts in 2021.

This year, the Rangers have won five of Otto’s last six starts. However, this will be his first time facing the Marlins.

Gray, who is expected to get activated from the injured list in time for Monday’s second game, is 4-3 with a 3.67 ERA in eight career starts against the Marlins.

He has not pitched since Aug. 1 due to a left oblique strain. In that early-August outing, Gray allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and left after 1 1/3 innings.

Gray earned a win against the Marlins back on June 21. The right-hander pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out five.

For the Marlins, neither Rogers nor Garrett has ever faced the Rangers.

Rogers, 24, has made 53 starts in the major leagues, but has regressed this year compared to last season, when he went 7-8 with a 2.64 ERA in 25 starts.

Garrett, 25, has made 23 major league appearances, including 22 starts. In 13 starts this year, Garrett’s 3.67 ERA marks a career best.

Both pitchers will be looking to snap losing streaks. Rogers has lost his last five decisions, while Garrett has dropped his last three.

