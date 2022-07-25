Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Denzelle Good has been placed on the reserve retired list, leaving a potential hole in the weakest part of the team’s offense.

The Raiders made the surprise announcement Monday that Good had decided to retire. Good was expected to compete for a starting spot at guard on Las Vegas’ line as he worked his was back from reconstructive knee surgery.

Good was cleared to practice at the start of training camp last week but didn’t participate on Sunday and now is calling it quits at age 31.

Good began his seven-year career with Indianapolis in 2015 and was claimed off waivers by the Raiders late in the 2018 season. He played 63 career games and was a versatile backup for much of his career, playing both guard and tackle, before starting 14 games in 2020 for Las Vegas.

Good was set to be the starter at right guard last season but he tore his ACL in the season opener and missed the rest of the year.

The retirement could create an opening for third-round pick Dylan Parham or Lester Cotton to start for Las Vegas. Parham had been working as a backup on the interior of the line early in camp with Cotton getting most of the time with the first team. Cotton has played five offensive snaps in three seasons in the NFL.

The Raiders have done little this offseason to upgrade a line that struggled last season and has only one established starter in left tackle Kolton Miller. Center Andre James had an up-and-down season in his first year as a starter, while left guard John Simpson, swing tackle Brandon Parker and 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood struggled.

Leatherwood began his rookie season at right tackle before moving inside to guard after four rough games. Leatherwood has been working at tackle mostly this offseason but could be an option at guard if he loses the starting job to Parker.

The Raiders re-signed free agent G Jordan Meredith after waiving him just before the start of training camp.

—

