Queta scores 14 to lift Utah St. over Fresno St. 69-53

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP)Steve Stricker is having too much fun at the Waste Management Phoenix Open to stress over a messy finish Friday.

Trying to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history, the 53-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain shot a 5-under 66 to get within a stroke of leader Xander Schauffele entering the weekend at TPC Scottsdale.