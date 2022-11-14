Pyotr Kochetkov, Canes blank Blackhawks

Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-0 victory over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Andrei Svechnikov scored and Brent Burns added two assists, while Pyotr Kochetkov (2-0-0) made 27 saves to earn his first career shutout in his fifth career start, including one in last season’s playoffs.

The Hurricanes have won two of their past three games. The Blackhawks were handed their third loss in the past four games, though their 2-1 setback to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday came with two seconds left in overtime.

The Hurricanes outshot the Blackhawks 32-27, with Chicago going 0-for-4 on the power play, while Carolina went scoreless on its three-man advantage opportunities.

Petr Mrazek (1-2-1) made 29 stops for the Blackhawks, who won 60 percent of faceoffs.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead at the 9:45 mark of the first period when Martinook deflected Burns’ shot from near the blue line into the back of the net, with Staal also assisting on the play.

Staal doubled the lead when he wristed a shot from the right slot past Mrazek with 3:11 left in the opening period, with Martinook and Burns assisting.

The Hurricanes extended their lead to 3-0 thanks to their forechecking.

Caleb Jones’ outlet pass from behind the Blackhawks’ goal deflected off Jesper Fast’s stick and trickled to Svechnikov, who wristed a shot past Mrazek for a 3-0 lead with 5:53 left in the second period.

The Hurricanes will return home to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday before a two-game road trip against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 21.

The Blackhawks host St. Louis on Wednesday before visiting the Boston Bruins on Saturday and hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

–Field Level Media