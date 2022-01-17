Purdue Fort Wayne routs Michigan-Dearborn 102-59

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Jarvis Walker scored 18 points to carry Purdue Fort Wayne to a 102-59 win over Michigan-Dearborn on Monday night.
Damian Chong Qui had 14 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (9-8). Jalon Pipkins and Deonte Billups each had 12 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne posted season highs with 18 3-pointers and 25 assists. The Mastodons forced a season-high 26 turnovers.
Elwood Tomlinson had 15 points for the Wolves. Maurice Anderson added 14 points and Reid Sellers had 11 rebounds.
