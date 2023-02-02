INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Kentrell Pullian scored 12 points to help Milwaukee defeat IUPUI 72-69 on Thursday.

Pullian also added five rebounds for the Panthers (16-7, 10-3 Horizon League). BJ Freeman scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Angelo Stuart shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Jlynn Counter led the way for the Jaguars (3-21, 0-13) with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. DJ Jackson added 15 points and seven rebounds for IUPUI. John Egbuta also had 10 points and six rebounds. The loss was the Jaguars’ 11th straight.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.