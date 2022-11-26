SAN DIEGO (AP)Helena Pueyo scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and No. 15 Arizona rolled to an 86-60 win over San Diego on Saturday night to win the USD Thanksgiving Classic.

The senior from Spain hit all three of her 3-pointers and was 9 of 12 overall for the Wildcats ( 6-0). Freshman Maya Nnaji made all seven of her shots to score a season-best 17 points off the bench. Jade Loville added 15 points and Kailyn Gilbert 10.

Arizona scored the last 10 points of the first quarter for an 18-8 lead and the last 10 of the second quarter to lead 36-21 at halftime.

San Diego (4-3) was as close as 14 with six minutes left in the game but Pueyo scored nine points in a 13-0 run to help close it out.

The Wildcats scored 23 points off of 23 turnovers. They have forced at least 20 turnovers every game this season.

Myah Pace led the Toreros with 15 points.

