Pruitt lifts SIU-Edwardsville over Tennessee Tech 61-60

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP)DeeJuan Pruitt tallied 17 points – including the game-winning dunk with 15 seconds left – and 12 rebounds to lead Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 61-60 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Courtney Carter had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (9-17, 3-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright added 10 points. Shaun Doss Jr. had six rebounds.

John Pettway had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-19, 4-9). Shandon Goldman added 10 points as did Jr. Clay.

The Cougars leveled the season series against the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 94-76 on Jan. 20.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

SportsClick

More SportsClick