Princeton claims 4th Ivy League title in 8 seasons

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Matthew Winston returned an interception 34 yards for a score and Princeton beat Pennsylvania 34-14 on Saturday to claim its fourth Ivy League title in eight seasons.

Princeton (9-1, 6-1 Ivy League) needed a win to earn a share of the title.

Senior quarterback Cole Smith completed 20 of 28 passes for 214 yards while running for 69 more and a touchdown for Princeton. Dylan Classi threw a TD pass to John Volker off a double reverse.

Christian Brown set up another Princeton touchdown with an interception.

Aidan Sayin threw for 255 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Penn (3-7, 1-6). Trey Flowers rushed for a score.

